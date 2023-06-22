Spanx’s End of Season Sale Is Offering Over 50% Off Oprah’s Favorite Pants, Comfy Shapewear & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Treat yourself to all of these amazing sales that are happening this summer. From Jackie Kennedy’s favorite sandals at Jack Rogers to Tatcha’s Family & Friends sale, there are countless brands that are offering shoppers so many steal-worthy deals. And if you’re like us, our carts are already filling up with so many incredible finds. So, why not add more items while you’re at it? Trust me, these sales are ones you don’t want to miss out on.

If you’re a fan of super comfy clothes, then you’ll want to check out Spanx’s latest sale. The apparel brand kicks off its End of Season Sale that’s offering an additional 30% off on sale items. That means, you can even score over 50% off on select items.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Score pieces like Oprah’s favorite pants, the softest bras, comfortable shapewear, and more at a discount with the promo code SALE. What’s more, there are summer fits like tummy-shaping shorts to versatile dresses with pockets. That’s right, this summer just got a whole lot much better.

So, update your closet for the new season with these massively discounted pieces from Spanx. The End of Season Sale lasts until Monday, June 26th but items are already starting to sell out. Ahead, take a look at a few options that are up to 50% off now.

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket — $62.72, originally $128

Courtesy of Spanx.

Oprah has a ton of favorite things, but her fave Perfect Pants from Spanx are a must-have in your wardrobe. There are so many different styles of the best-selling pants, but this ankle-length pair is literally 51% off right now. Hurry, though, because sizes are running out fast. Related story Kim Kardashian Swears by Rice Water for Hair Growth & Dermatologists Explain Why It's a Treatment Worth Trying

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket $62.72 Buy now

Everyday Shaping Panties Thong — $11, originally $22

Courtesy of Spanx.

Feel confident all day with these panties that support and seamlessly shape your body. And for just $11 today, you may want to stock up on a few now.

Everyday Shaping Panties Thong $10.78 Buy now

Bra-llelujah!® Unlined Full Coverage — $33, originally $68

Courtesy of Spanx.

It’s called the Bra-llelujah!® for a reason. Spanx’s Bra-llelujah!® Unlined Full Coverage will become your go-to for everyday wear. It’s an incredibly soft and supportive bra to have in your collection. It features straps that don’t dig into your skin as well as a back that smooths lumps and bumps. Best of all, you can easily fasten it in the front. BRB, adding a couple to my cart now!

Bra-llelujah!® Unlined Full Coverage $33.32 Buy now

Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit — $38, originally $78

Courtesy of Spanx.

Flaunt your beautiful bod with this chic bodysuit that’s perfect alone or under clothes. The satin fabric not only feels heavenly on the body, but it also helps to smooth everything over. Plus, it’s very breathable thanks to its quick-dry fabric.

Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit $38.22 Buy now

On-the-Go Shorts, 4″ — $43, originally $88

Courtesy of Spanx.

You can never go wrong with a new pair of shorts for the summer. Plus, Spanx’s On-the-Go Shorts aren’t your typical ones. They slide on smoothly thanks to its 4-way stretch cotton and shaping technology that offers tummy control. Not to mention, they look super flattering on the rear too.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below