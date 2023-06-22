Grab One of These Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers To Save Yourself Time & Money in the Morning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you addicted to cold brew? If so, there’s a likelihood that you have a bad habit of splurging a bit too much at your favorite coffee spot. Why not make your cold brew at home instead? You’ll save yourself time, money, and you can have all the rocket fuel — ahem, cold brew — you want!

We found some of the best-selling and highest-rated cold brew coffee makers currently on the market so you can start brewing (and start saving!) ASAP. From overnight steepers to gadgets that can whip up a batch of cold brew in just about five-minutes, there’s definitely a coffee maker on this list that you’re going to love.

The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best-rated cold brew maker on Amazon. It comes available in both one- and two-quart sizes, is BPA-free, and features a fine mesh filter that keeps grounds out of your coffee. It’s also super easy to use. Just fill the filter chamber with your favorite coffee grounds and the pitcher with water. Let the coffee steep overnight and then you’re ready to sip in the morning.

“One batch lasts me (minimum) a week (I only drink one a day) and it’s so easy to use,” one of the over 44,900 five-star reviewers wrote. “It fits so nicely in my fridge, it’s the perfect size.”

Image: Takeya

Takeya 2-Quart Cold Brew Maker $38 Buy now

If you’re partial to glass, then you’ll love the cold brew maker from County Line Kitchen. It features a two-quart mason jar basin and a super-fine mesh strainer that prevents grounds from ruining your batch of cold brew. Like the Takeya maker, just fill the filter with your favorite grounds and steep the coffee in water overnight.

This cold brew maker has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with one five-star reviewer writing, “I’ve been through sooooo many cold brew systems looking for what works. Some leak, some are way too involved, and some break down after a few uses. This one is super easy. The coffee is inside the bottle. It’s easy to clean. Nothing to leak. AND the lid makes it easy to pour.”

Image: County Line Kitchen

County Line Kitchen 2-Quart Cold Brew Maker $40 Buy now

Another favorite pitcher-style cold brew maker on Amazon is the one from Primula. This model is a bit more affordable than the above brands, but makes a cold brew you’ll be craving every morning. Similarly, fill the mesh strainer with your favorite grounds, add water, and allow the brew to steep overnight.

“This little maker is great!” one reviewer wrote. “For me, it is just the right size. [It makes] two big cups of cold coffee for me and I love that, especially in the summer. The inner screen cleans really easily as it has a screw-off bottom end so a bottle brush goes all the way through for a quick clean. It also has a nice weight to it so it doesn’t feel cheap. If you are going to take the time to make yourself a good cup-o-joe, have a great maker/carafe to make it in.”

Image: Primula

Primula Burke 1.6-Quart Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $18 Buy now

This French press-style cold brew maker from Bodum is also super easy to use. Place your grounds in the pitcher, then add your cold water. Allow the coffee to steep overnight and then use the plunger lid to strain the grounds out in the morning. And when you’ve sipped your last drop, you can toss the pitcher into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

“Best cold brew maker I’ve found and I’ve tried several!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Also, easiest to clean, which was important to me.”

Image: Bodum

Bodum Bean 12-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 Buy now

Need a cold brew maker that doesn’t require steeping? The maker from Vinci will have a fresh batch of cold brew ready in just about five minutes. The Vinci uses patented ‘Circle Flow’ brewing technology to extract the coffee from the grounds, no overnight steeping is required. And the machine doesn’t require hot water, but rather room-temperature water, so you can enjoy an iced beverage without having to wait for anything to cool.

“Works really well,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s a fun way to make cold brew quickly! Perfect for summer mornings when you don’t want a cup of hot coffee, but you haven’t planned ahead.”

Image: Vinci

Vinci 4.2-Cup Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker $80 Buy now

If you’re looking to make more than just a cup of cold brew, then check out the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve coffee maker that can make both hot or cold coffee, as well as lattes, cappuccinos, and other coffee house faves. It comes with a built-in milk frother that makes hot and cold foam and doesn’t require pods, so you can use any of your favorite grounds.

“I wanted a new coffee maker with an iced feature,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I am SO glad I purchased this! I save so much money by making my own White Chocolate Mochas! … Need to say no more. I am a happy coffee lover!”

Image: Mr. Coffee

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, & Hot Coffee Maker $120 Buy now

Happy brewing and happy caffeine buzzing!