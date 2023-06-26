I Traveled to 4 Countries With This Away Luggage Lookalike That Fits 2 Weeks of Clothes & Is Less Than Half the Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like me, my worst fear while traveling is not having enough room for all my clothes. Yes, I will admit that worse things can happen on a trip. But for me — a chronic overpacker — I always worry if the suitcase I want to bring will fit all my items. So when I realized that I would have to figure out how to pack two weeks’ worth of clothes in a carry-on, I knew my options were limited. Luckily, I got to try Quince’s 21″ Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase, which eased all my concerns.

At first, I was skeptical if I could actually fit everything in this 22.8″ H x 15.6″ W x 9.8″ suitcase. Since I was traveling around Europe, I knew airplane restrictions would vary for each flight I took. European airlines typically allow much smaller size dimensions for carry-on bags than American ones. So I knew there was a chance I would have to declare it as a check-in bag, which did happen. Although it was too large to act as a carry on, I did appreciate the roomy interior.

The Quince Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase is a bag you’ll want to get if you’re packing around 12 outfits for your trip. The brand claims that it holds up to nine outfits, but its compression feature and my packing cubes allowed me to fit a bit more. Plus, it has a pocket for additional storage.

Quince Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase – 21″

But there are also a ton of other aspects that make it a worthy travel companion. For instance, it features a TSA-approved combination lock, a laundry bag for dirty items, and a sturdy exterior. And that’s all just for under $130.

Best of all, it offers the smoothest ride ever thanks to its 360° spinner wheels. Despite its heavy weight, it easily rolls and will hold up against cobblestones. Even my friends complimented how well the luggage moved.

Overall, Quince's Carry-On Suitcase is chic and functional for travel. I'm not the only one who thinks so! So many reviewers agreed that it's just as good as expensive brands.

“My girlfriend had just bought the Away carry-on and I needed a new one too but to spare my wallet I went with this Quince one,” said a reviewer. “Traveling together with our respective carry-ons I can confidently say. . . these are almost 100% identical but at a third of the price.”

Away The Carry-On

Another added, “It’s a beautiful piece of luggage that combines style, durability, and functionality seamlessly. Its appearance alone will leave you feeling like a seasoned traveler, while its practical features make it a reliable companion for all your journeys.”

If you’re interested in a cheaper alternative, Quince’s suitcases won’t disappoint. So, give it a try for your next trip. It’s available in various colors and sizes.

