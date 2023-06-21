If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love to dress up the fam in matching pajamas and holiday outfits, then listen up: matching bathing suits for the whole family are making a splash at Target. Prepare yourself for cuteness overload, because these sets include his and hers matching bathing suits plus swimsuits for kids and babies, and the designs will have you doing a heart-eyed emoji face!

Polka dots, stripes, checkers and more patterns tie the matching swimsuits together in soothing blues, sunny yellows, vibrant greens and more happy hues. Best of all, these Target suits start at just $7 for kids’ swim shorts and extend to about $8 to $12 for girls’ one-pieces and bikinis, plus women’s bathing suits for less than $20 and men’s trunks for less than $10.

Let’s dive right into Target’s various matching family bathing suit lines.

Polka Dots on Baby Blue

Target

Take your cue from the deep blue sea with the retro-inspired Blue Polka Dot collection, very ‘Beach Blanket Bingo’ with its high-cut and ruffled bikinis plus complementary solid trunks for the dudes.

Blue Polka Dot Collection $Starting at $7 Buy now

Stripes with a Golden Glow

Target

The deep, warm tone of the Yellow Stripe collection at Target calls to mind August afternoons at golden hour. Asymmetrical one-piece swimsuits for her and solid trunks for him create the sweetest matching family look under the sun.

Yellow Stripe Collection $Starting at $9.10 Buy now

Checkered Green Goodness

Target

Target's Green Gingham collection of matching family bathing suits may just inspire a backyard picnic to add to your pool day. Ruffled swimsuits and checkered shorts abound in this adorable collection.

Green Gingham Collection $Starting at $7 Buy now

Leopard Print for Your Wild Side

Target

There’s something about an animal print that’s effortlessly chic, and that’s exactly how we’d describe the Mom + Daughter collection of swimsuits for her. Two complementary one-pieces have us seeing spots in the best possible way.

Mom + Daughter Collection $Starting at $11.90 Buy now

Pretty in Pink

Target

Target’s other matching bathing suit collection for moms and daughters is the super sweet Pink Ditsy Floral collection, a smaller, figure-flattering pattern with a lot of variety: it includes a one-piece, board shorts and bikinis for both. It also includes plus sizes.