Summer is officially here, which means you’ll be spending plenty of time having fun in the sun. While you’re enjoying beach days with friends, fun times at the local fair, or a backyard barbecue with the entire family, it’s essential to apply beauty products that’ll keep your skin protected from the sun. Bonus points if it makes your skin look absolutely flawless as well! Fortunately, there’s a new tinted sunscreen in town coming all the way from Australia. According to the brand, it’s been 27 years in the making!

Clean Australian skincare brand, Alpha-H (which you may be familiar with thanks to its TikTok-viral cleansing balm) just dropped its first ever SPF for the US. It’s a pretty big deal considering US shoppers haven’t been able to access Australian sunscreens until now. Considering how harsh the sun can be over there, you know you’ll be getting some pretty quality stuff. In fact, Australia is said to have some of the strongest SPF around the world.

The Alpha-H Total Eclipse Priming Mineral SPF 40 is described as “sunscreen with skincare benefits.” It’s an all-in-one mineral SPF that protects, primes and hydrates in just one step. It was made to be moisturizing to leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated. Not only that, it can help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and “slow down the process of premature aging” due to the antioxidants in its formula. It truly is a do-it-all type of product.

According to the brand, the Total Eclipse tinted mineral sunscreen is paraben-free and fragrance-free, so it’s perfect for those with sensitive skin. It’s even safe for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding. If you’ve been struggling to find a sunscreen that doesn’t leave an annoying white cast, this product is it. It’s suitable for most skin tones as it features a slight tint that may help cover blemishes.

While the product is new, it already has shopper-approval. As one reviewer wrote, “The Total Eclipse Priming Mineral SPF 40 moisturizer is a wonderful product. The tint is subtle but tone correcting, and its non-greasy consistency is ideal for a daily moisturizer. Comparable products in the market from Erborian, DRMTLGY, SkinMedica, SkinCeuticals, etc. cannot compete with Alpha-H’s take on a tinted SPF. Unlike most high SPF moisturizers, this formula is beautiful and glides on so smoothly. Thank you Alpha-H!”

If you want to try it out yourself, be sure to check out Alpha-H today. While you're at it, don't miss out on the brand's huge clearance sale where you can take up to 60% off old favorites, travel minis and last chance items.

