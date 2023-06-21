Bombas’ Pride Collection Is Filled With Colorful Socks, Undies, & Tees That Are So Comfy & Give Back

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This year, Bombas is celebrating Pride Month in style with its newest 2023 collection that gives back. The premium basics brand is just one of many to show their support this June. However, its Pride collection is anything but basic. It honors individual expression with its lineup of colorful socks, undies, and shirts. And trust us, you’ll want to add it to your closet to wear all year round.

In fact, these fab pieces offer next-level comfort that makes you feel even more confident in your own skin. Some sock styles feature cushioned footbeds and anti-blister tabs, making them extra comfy. Plus, the shirts and underwear feature an all-gender fit to match every body shape, size, and identity.

No doubt, Bombas’ fits are supportive in more ways than one. The brand has always encouraged giving back to the community. They already donate essential clothing items for every item you buy. And that’s no different this month. Every purchase from Bombas’ Pride Collection will donate to centers in need of support, including the LGBTQIA+ community.

So, celebrate Pride Month by doing some good and wearing really comfortable socks. Shoppers can even find sets that include everything, in case you want to deck yourself out in Pride-themed apparel from head to toe. From rainbow calf socks to tie-dye undies, Bombas’ Pride Collection adds a cheerful touch to your wardrobe.

Below, check out a few options from Bombas' Pride Collection that are available to shop now.

Pride Tri-Block Ankle Sock 4-Pack

Bombas’ Pride Tri-Block Ankle Sock 4-Pack is everything you would want in a pair of socks. They’re made to snugly fit your feet, offer extreme comfort, and prevent blisters. Of course, they support the LGBTQIA+ community too.

Pride All Gendered Crew Neck T-Shirt

The Pride All Gendered Crew Neck T-Shirt isn’t just to show off this month. It’s a tee that’s perfect to wear all year round. It’s crafted with a super soft fabric that feels light and relaxed on the body. According to the brand, it feels as comfortable as an old favorite shirt.

Pride Trunk 2-Pack

You can never go wrong with more underwear, especially when it’s super breathable like Bombas’ trunks. These unisex underwear are soft, smooth, and stretchy for all body types. Check out the hipster pack as well if you want a mix of underwear in your collection.

Toddler Tri-Block Pride Gripper Calf Sock 4-Pack

The little ones can join in on the celebration with these super cute, rainbow socks for toddlers. It features an innovative cotton fabric that keeps their small feet warm in winter and cool in the summer.

