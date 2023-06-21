The Pioneer Woman Just Launched a New Furniture Line at Walmart & It Includes Everything From Chairs to Kitchen Carts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many legit reasons to love Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond: her affinity for basset hounds, her down-to-earth personality, her hunky cowboy husband, and, of course, her approachable, down-home recipes. Fans of Drummond also love her line of kitchenware and home decor items because everything is the perfect combo of vintage flair and modern functionality. And now Drummond has a gorgeous selection of bedroom, kitchen, and dining room furniture at Walmart to drool over.

The Pioneer Woman furniture collection at Walmart is full of bucolic designs in traditional styles and bright patterns that will instantly liven up the look of any room. Every piece, from the dining room table to the kitchen cart, is made of sturdy wood to last and is so charming that your friends and family will ask which relative you inherited this heirloom piece from!

We rounded up six of our favorites that will give your house that sought-after homey vibe that Drummond is known for. Check them out, and make your choices fast — because we’re sure this Pioneer Woman furniture collection at Walmart is going to sell out!

The Pioneer Woman Dining Table

Gather friends and family around this traditional farmhouse-style dining table. With a light brown table top and a teal base, this table will add vintage flair to your home. Made of sturdy wood construction, this dining table can comfortably seat six people for meals and family game nights.

The Pioneer Woman Dining Table $268.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2

Featuring one of Ree’s signature floral designs, these upholstered dining chairs will add timeless elegance to your dining table or a farmhouse touch to your living room. Measuring 39 inches in height, these comfortable chairs feature a sturdy wooden frame with a hand-applied brown finish.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Chairs, Set of 2 $158.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart

This multifunctional kitchen cart with a light brown top and a white base features a spacious bottom shelf that you can use for storage or display. It also has two storage cabinets with adjustable interior shelves where you could keep tablecloths, placemats, and other linens.

The Pioneer Woman Two-Tone Kitchen Cart $278.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench

Featuring one of Ree’s signature floral designs, this upholstered dining bench. bench will add elegance to your dining table, or you could use it as an accent piece in your entryway. This bench comfortably seats two people and features a sturdy frame with a teal finish.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Dining Bench $98.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard

This gorgeous, country-chic headboard makes an excellent finishing touch for creating your perfect bedroom. Available in teal or white, it can fit a standard full or queen bed. The two slots on the legs make it easy to add to your existing bedframe, so you can change the look of your room. Mix and match with other The Pioneer Woman furniture like dressers, vanity tables, nightstands, and more to create the bedroom of your dreams.

The Pioneer Woman Queen Headboard $225.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Dining Hutch

This multifunctional hutch is a great way to display and store your antique dishes and other family heirlooms. The brown wood finish of the open upper cabinet makes the perfect backdrop, while the two-door cabinet below lets you tuck away placemats, tablecloths, and other linens.