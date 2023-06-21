This Clean Beauty Brand Makes Hydrating ‘Bodycare Hacks for Lazy People’ & Shoppers Say Their Skin Has ‘Never Looked Better’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some people have really extensive beauty rituals, with 20-plus products in their everyday routine. Then there are those who think applying anything more than moisturizer each night is a lot of effort. Truth be told, there’s nothing wrong with being a little lazy. After a long, tiring day at work, all you want to do is eat dinner, catch up on a show you love, and head to bed. Sometimes just the thought of having to remove your makeup can seem like a lot. Fortunately, there is a skincare brand out there specifically catered to those of us who lean on the lazy side. It’s a TikTok-loved brand and most of their individual products are under $35!

Clean beauty brand, Hanni, creates “bodycare hacks for lazy people.” What does that mean exactly? They have products, such as their best-selling Water Balm, which moisturizes just as good as lotion without all the effort and time it takes to apply it. Not only are their products easy-to-use, they’re really great for your skin as well. Numerous shoppers raved over how soft and smooth their skin now feels since using the brand’s products. One reviewer even said that their skin “never looked better.” It’s no wonder their products sell out all the time.

If you’re wondering what kind of “bodycare hacks” you can score with Hanni, check out a few of their must-have products below.

Hanni Splash Salve

I was lucky enough to try Hanni’s Splash Salve (which is as of now, currently sold out), and let me just say, my skin has never been softer or smoother. It’s an in-shower moisture treatment that’s described by the brand as a “deep conditioning treatment mask for your body.” The product feels super luxe and it smells heavenly as well. If you aren’t a big fan of lotion, the Splash Salve is a great product to have as it keeps your skin feeling super soft and hydrated for hours. I’m not the only one who adores this shower must-have.

As one reviewer wrote, “I love this product! Being an older woman, my skin is dry and needs more attention. After using my body brush and showering, I apply the Splash Salve and my skin looks and feels soft and velvety!”

Hanni The Water Balm

Hanni’s Water Balm was made for those of us who either don’t love the stickiness, heaviness, or greasiness of lotion, or is just too lazy to apply any at all. In fact, it’s described as a “weightless mist that replaces your lotion.” It’s super light and feels just like a body spray. Like the salve above, the Water Balm smells so good. It features notes of sparkling palmarosa and pink pepper, which combine to make a light sophisticated scent. You can use this post-shower or to freshen up throughout the day. There’s so much to love about the product, it’s no wonder it became a hit on TikTok. It’s so popular, it already sold out four times since it first launched. Related story Cariuma Gives Its Celeb-Loved Sneakers a Fun & Flirty Makeover With a New Design That’s Perfect for Summer

Hanni Shave Pillow

Hanni’s genius Shave Pillow lets you shave anywhere and everywhere, without the use of water. The brand describes it as a “hydrating, travel-friendly gel stick” that acts as a body moisturizer and a replacement for shaving cream. Since using the product, shoppers swear their legs have “never felt softer.”

Those were just a few products from Hanni’s line of “bodycare hacks for lazy people.” Be sure to check out everything they have to offer today.

