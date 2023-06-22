If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The internet is jam-packed with Lululemon dupes, and we know why: the brand’s leggings really do feel like butter and their seamless tanks and tees fit like a dream. It’s natural that other manufacturers would work overtime creating very convincing copycats: Lululemon Align dupes, Scuba dupes, Define dupes, Belt Bag dupes and more, readily available at retailers like Target and Walmart.

These high-quality and even more highly rated pieces are so affordable, too. We found a Lululemon Align tank dupe in silky ribbed fabric for just $8. We also found a cropped, zipped sweatshirt that was the best Lululemon Scuba Hoodie dupe we’ve ever seen. You can barely tell the two apart until you look at the price tag: $32 for the Target store brand and $118 for Lululemon’s.

Get these seven best Lululemon dupes into your athleisure collection stat: you have nothing to lose…but hundreds to save!

Best Lululemon Align Leggings Dupe

Target

With its high-rise cut, wide waist panel, flat seams, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric — and even SPF 50 built-in — these top-rated All In Motion leggings from Target are the spitting image of the iconic Align yoga pants at about a quarter of the price. $32

All in Motion Ultra High-Rise Flex Leggings $32 Buy now

Best Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Dupe

Walmart

Lululemon’s squared-off belt bag is, true to its name, seemingly everywhere at this point, but Walmart carries one of the most convincing dupes of the rose gold version available in this iFly Belt/Sling Bag.

iFly Belt/Sling Bag $10.84 Buy now

Best Lululemon Scuba Hoodie Dupe

Target

This cropped, zippered Joy Lab Full Zip French Terry Cropped Hooded Sweatshirt is a dead ringer for the Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie, and has won the hearts of five-star reviewers, one of whom wrote, “I have this jacket in every color and I seriously wear it everyday. It’s so flattering and comfy.” $32

Joy Lab Full Zip French Terry Cropped Hooded Sweatshirt $32 Buy now

Best Lululemon Align Tank Dupe

Target

This Ribbed Tank Top by Target brand A New Day is wildly popular on its own, with more than 8,000 five-star reviews and shoppers calling it “very flattering, fitted, and cute.” But it’s also twinsies with the Lululemon Align Ribbed High-Neck Tank — but for only $8.

A New Day Ribbed Tank Top $8 Buy now

Best Lululemon Define Jacket Dupe

Target

With a star rating of 4.8 from hundreds of Target shoppers and one calling it “definitely a Lululemon dupe,” the All In Motion Zip-Front Jacket is the fitted workout jacket you’ve been searching for at a price you’ll treasure. $30

All in Motion Zip-Front Jacket $30 Buy now

Best Lululemon Jogger Dupes

Target

With its fitted leg, tapered ankle and drawstring waist, the Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants are just like Lululemon’s Ready to Rulu or Scuba joggers, but way less expensive and in the cheeriest pink (among other colors). $20

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants $19.99 Buy now

Best Lululemon Swiftly Tech Dupe

Target

We almost can’t believe our eyes: Target’s All in Motion Essential Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt has all the features of Lululemon’s Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt plus it comes in the same soothing mint hue. $12