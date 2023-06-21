Cariuma Gives Its Celeb-Loved Sneakers a Fun & Flirty Makeover With a New Design That’s Perfect for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you don’t know, a ton of celebrities seem to have one brand in common when it comes to footwear. Cariuma is one of Hollywood’s favorite sustainable sneakers. Stars like Helen Mirren, Robert Downey Jr., Ashton Kutcher, and more swear by the casual cool shoe in their collection. The footwear brand offers a ton of different styles, from canvas and suede materials to bold hues. Plus, Cariuma plants 10 trees for every pair bought, so you’re doing so much good for the environment too when you buy a pair. That’s a win-win situation!

And if you’re wondering what’s worth shopping for, then try Cariuma’s prettiest design yet. The brand has a polka-dot version of its best-selling OCA Lows that’s perfect for summer. The OCA Low Polka Dot Canvas sneakers is exactly what you need if you want to try something different.

Give your shoe collection a makeover with a fun and flirty print like polka dots. It undoubtedly adds a feminine and sophisticated touch to any outfit. After all, royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have both been known to sport the pattern on a few special occasions. No doubt, many other celebrities have worn it too over the years as well. And we totally get why — not only are polka dots eye-catching, but they’ll also never go out of style.

But its ultra-chic look isn’t the only thing that makes these Cariuma sneakers a great choice. Like the brand claims, the durable shoe offers ‘crazy comfort’ for all-day wear. It features a memory foam insole that’s extremely cushioned and lightweight. If you ask us, it’s no surprise that so many shoppers are obsessed with Cariuma. Who wouldn’t want to own super cute and functional shoes?

So, if you're interested in giving the OCA Low Polka Dot Canvas sneakers a go, then don't wait to try them out in either its white or black shade. Select sizes are already starting to sell out in both, so we recommend adding them to your cart ASAP.

Ahead, check out the polka dot styles to shop at Cariuma today.

Cariuma OCA Low White Polka Dots Canvas

Cariuma’s OCA Low White Polka Dots Canvas is a stand out shoe in any collection. So, take a break from a simple white sneaker, and try this sweet style that adds detail to your outfits.

Cariuma OCA Low Black Polka Dots Canvas

If you want a more subtle look, Cariuma’s OCA Low Black Polka Dots Canvas gives you exactly that. It still lets you play around with the fun pattern, but in a minimalist way.

