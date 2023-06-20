Pet Parents Love How Much Energy Their Pups Burn Chasing This $13 Interactive Dog Toy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your dog’s energy supply is seemingly endless, then you’re probably constantly looking for a toy that is going to withstand hours and hours (and hours!) of playtime. There’s one interactive dog toy on Chewy that is living up to that expectation. It’s called the Eggi and, according to its packaging, it’s “a creation for your dog’s imagination” that will keep him entertained all day.

The Nylabone Eggi Interactive Dog Toy is a flexible and squishy toy that rolls, bounces, and has a hidden treat compartment that will pique your dog’s interest and drive him crazy trying to get the goodies out from inside. It can also float, so it’s great for beach days or afternoons of playing fetch in the pool, and thanks to its egg shape, your dog won’t be able to predict where it will bounce next!

And the Eggi has already made waves among pet parents who have purchased it. “My dog loves this toy!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s bouncy and full of energy (just like him!). I love how versatile this toy is, I can roll it around, bounce it, squish it to get his attention, and even put some peanut butter in it to have him totally engaged. It’s great for when I need him to burn off some energy but I can also use it to calm him down with treats, a win win for us!”

Another pet parent wrote, “I purchased this as a treat toy since I liked the shape. My corgi Jetty loves rolling the Eggi around to get the kibble out, but she’s attached to this toy even without treats. She always has it outside with her and loves to roll and chase after it on her own. It’s so cute!”

It should be noted that although the Eggi is made by Nylabone, a brand that makes high-quality chew toys, the Eggi should not be chewed. Because it’s made with soft material, it can be quickly torn apart, so power chewers may ruin their own fun before it starts.

But if your dog loves fetch or chasing after toys with a lot of bounce to them, then he'll definitely love the Nylabone Eggi. Grab it now while it's marked down to just $13 on the Chewy website.

