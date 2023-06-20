Shoppers Say This Retinol Alternative Helped Their Under Eyes ‘Look 15 Years Younger,’ It’s Like ‘Self-Confidence in a Bottle’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that it’s officially summer, it’s time to change up your skincare routine. After all, the heavy moisturizers you used in the fall and winter just won’t cut it when it’s hitting 100 degrees. Not only that, you’ll need to consider how much time you’ll be spending outdoors as certain popular skincare ingredients can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. It’s a reason why retinol products are recommended to be applied at night. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between fighting wrinkles and keeping your skin safe from damage. Clean skincare brand L’Amarue has a duo of fast-acting retinol alternatives that’s said to help with “over 50 different skin concerns.” Seriously.

Whether you’re looking to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, brighten dark spots, hydrate dryness, or soothe irritation caused by eczema, L’Amarue’s Face and Eye Cream Duo can help with all of that and more. While that may seem like a “too good to be true” type of ordeal, it’s all possible thanks to the brand’s patent-pending Heart to Heart Complex. It’s an ingredient that gets to the root of your skincare issues and communicates with your skin’s cells in a direct way so it can help manage inflammation, prevent and repair signs of aging, fight dryness, repair damage, and stimulate collagen growth naturally. Not only can L’Amarue’s Duo help with over 50 skin issues, the brand claims the products work four times faster than conventional skincare as well!

So if you’ve been struggling to find a face cream and eye cream that actually does what it promises, L’Amarue’s products may be just what you need. In fact, their products have worked so well for shoppers’ needs, they’ve labeled it “self-confidence in a bottle.”

Not only that, we have an exclusive coupon code where you can save 20% on The Duo and other must-haves from the brand. All you have to do is enter the code SHEKNOWS at checkout.

IMAGE: L’Amarue L’Amarue

L’Amarue The Duo $77 with code SHEKNOWS Buy now

Whether you’re Gen Z or over 60, L’Amarue’s line of products have something to offer everyone. Just take a look at the rave shopper reviews. As one shopper wrote about The Face Cream, “I have pretty severe cystic acne and have tried absolutely everything. This is the best acne solution I have ever put on my face … Within a month, this has left my skin glowing, clear and even got rid of a lot of my scarring. If you have read the reviews and are skeptical, I understand, but this is the only review I have ever written because this stuff is magic. I have been using it for two months now and will never try another product again because this stuff is well worth the investment.”

One shopper who tried The Eye Cream said it was the “best money spent on skincare, ever.” They wrote, “At first I liked how it felt and moisturized, but I didn’t notice a difference in appearance of fine lines until the third day of use. Suddenly, all the fine lines around my eyes disappeared and my outer corners and under eyes looked 15 years younger (I am 45 years old). It is so effective and makes me feel so good, I get anxiety when i think about running out.” Related story 7 Affordable 'Nap Dress' Dupes That Are Perfect for The Office — & All Your Summer Events

When used together, one shopper swears they make “miracles” happen. According to their review, they now have smaller pores, healed dry patches, diminished dark circles, disappearing age spots, and reduced scars! “Hubby even says my 66-year-old wrinkles are smoothing out,” they wrote. “I never expected all this! Results surpassed my hopes and dreams!”

If you want to see what L’Amarue’s The Duo can do for you, be sure to shop it today. Don’t forget, if you use the code SHEKNOWS at checkout, you can snag it for 20% off. Be sure to take advantage of that exclusive discount while you still can.

