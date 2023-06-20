Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

The Cutest Stanley Tumbler Accessory Just Went on Sale on Amazon & It’s Perfect for Summer Travel

Stanley Tumbler accessory
Stanley tumblers. Stanley. Design: SheKnows Danielle Giarratano Design

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are multiple different ways you can customize your Stanley tumbler from cool-colored straws to stickers, bumpers, and more. But there’s one accessory that’s going viral on Instagram because, not only is it adorable, but it’s useful, too! It’s called the MLKSI Stanley Cup Zip Pouch and it will help you stay organized and keep your hands free for sipping while you’re on the go this summer.

“You need these mini belt bags for your Stanley!” Instagram user Rachel Puccetti wrote in a June 19 Instagram caption. “Could they be any cuter? … Love the colors, the band matches, and the fact that there are two pouches, and the one is big enough for your phone, sunnies, etc! These hold allll your essentials! Perfect for on the go, at the pool, gym, etc!”

The MLKSI Stanley Zip Pouch fits both the 30-ounce and the 40-ounce Stanley tumblers and features a non-slip silicone band that stays exactly where you want it. The pouch itself comes in both green and pink and has two zippered pockets that are spacious enough to fit a small wallet, your car keys, a phone, sunglasses, and any other small accessory you need quick access to.

“Something I didn’t know I needed,” one person commented on Puccetti’s Instagram Reel. Another person added, “Never thought I’d see the day my drink cup was also my purse.”

MLKSI Stanley zip pouch

Image: MLKSI

MLKSI Stanley Cup Zip Pouch $18

Right now, you can save over 30 percent when you pick up the Stanley Cup Zip Pouch from Amazon. You can travel light this summer with just your Stanley and it’s zippered pouch filled with all your essentials.

And if you’re in the mood for more Stanley customization, we shared some of our favorite tumbler add-ons here. However, this zippered pouch may reign supreme over them all!

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below:

summer cocktails

