If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We care about our pets the same way we care about our kids. And if we’re giving our kids multivitamins to ensure they grow healthy and strong, why not give our pets the same? PetLab Co. is a brand that makes pet parent-approved dog health supplements that support dogs’ gut health, joint care, immune system, skin, teeth, and more to ensure your dog stays as happy as possible.

And if you subscribe to receive a PetLab Co. on a regular basis, you can take advantage of the brand’s 20 percent off deal.

PetLab Co. offers supplements that target a ton of different health concerns, including your dog’s gut health. If your pup has a sensitive stomach, then he may benefit from taking PetLab Co.’s Probiotic Chew daily. These chews improve your dog’s digestion and immune function and even help with skin allergies caused by seasonal irritants.

“This actually helped my dog immediately!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He’s not waking me up in the middle of the night with an upset stomach!! We’re all getting more sleep!!”

Image: PetLab Co.

PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews $30 Buy now

Pet parents also love PetLab Co.’s Dental Formula which supports dogs’ healthy teeth and gums. Just add a teaspoon of this supplement to eight ounces of water on a daily basis, and you’ll be helping your dog maintain excellent dental health. And because it’s odorless and tasteless, even the pickiest dogs can’t detect it.

“My 16.5-year-old dog drinks it just like regular water and she’s pretty picky!” one pet parent wrote in the reviews. Related story This Clean Beauty Brand Makes Hydrating 'Bodycare Hacks for Lazy People' & Shoppers Say Their Skin Has 'Never Looked Better'

Image: PetLab Co.

PetLab Co. Dental Formula $30 Buy now

And if your pup is getting up there in his years, then check out PetLab Co.’s Joint Care Chews. Packed with joint-friendly ingredients like MMP-50 Green Lipped Mussels, Curcugen, Anchovy Oil, and Glucosamine HCl, older dogs will maintain their mobility and can help with occasional discomfort and stiffness. Even puppies can take this supplement to help support healthy joints in their later years.

“The chews have really helped my bichon and labradoodle who were having some arthritis,” one pet parent wrote. “Improved mobility and they like the taste. They think they’re treats!”

Image: PetLab Co.

PetLab Co. Joint Care Chews $31 Buy now

Grab suggestions from your vet as to what supplements may best fit your dog, and subscribe to receive PetLab Co. supplements on a monthly basis and save 20 percent on your purchase. Your dog will thank you!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: