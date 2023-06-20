Patio Umbrellas Are Deeply Discounted During Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale — Grab One for Over 60% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the summer sun is at its peak, it’s always nice to soak in a few rays. But for those of us who burn in a snap or get overheated incredibly quickly, a patio umbrella can really save the day. Right now during Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale, the site’s collection of patio umbrellas are all marked down with some being discounted well over 60 percent.

So if you’re on the hunt for some much-needed summer shade, take advantage of these deals now while the umbrellas remain in stock.

The massive 120-inch canopy of the Direenn Cantilever Umbrella from Hokku Designs will keep you super cool while lounging on the patio. The cantilever design keeps the umbrella’s pole out of the way so you can enjoy everyone’s company without having to pole dodge to see who’s talking. And when the sun sets, the solar-powered lights installed on each spoke of the umbrella come on to keep the outdoor fun going. Grab it now for 66 percent off its original price.

Image: Hokku Designs

Hokku Designs Direen Lighted Cantilever Umbrella $168 Buy now

Fans of bold patterns will love the Market Umbrella from Arlmont & Co. It’s a 108-inch canopy that comes in either black-and-white or navy-and-white stripe with decorative skirting along the edges. It’s made with fade-resistant polyester fabric and is opened and closed with a simple crank lift. You can also tilt the canopy with the easy-click lever near the top of the pole. Save nearly $100 on this piece when you shop during the Big Furniture Sale.

Image: Arlmont & Co

Arlmont & Co Market Umbrella $160 Buy now

If you’ve always dreamed of having a fringed patio umbrella, your dreams can become a reality. The Joss & Main Argentina Beach Umbrella is marked down over 50 percent during the Big Furniture Sale. The skirting around the outside of the canopy (which comes in a variety of different colors) features a cream fringe that sways in the breeze. Use this umbrella at the beach or stick it in the included patio umbrella stand to enjoy in the backyard.

Image: Joss & Main

Joss & Main Argentina Beach Umbrella $163 Buy now