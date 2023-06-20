Aldi Is Selling the Cutest 4th of July Decor, Party Supplies & Treats for Unbelievably Low Prices This Week

Summer always flies by, but can you believe the 4th of July is nearly here already? We’re just about two weeks away from the celebration that kicks off the summer season and that means it’s time to start stocking up on all those must-have party supplies. Aldi has a ton of 4th of July decor, party must-haves, and yummy treats in store right now for super-low prices, so start your 4th shopping there to get all the goodies before they’re gone!

There’s an entire section of Aldi (you know which aisle we’re talking about) dedicated to red, white, and blue right now. The grocery chain has water tumblers that are subtly 4th of July themed (decked out in red, white, and blue florals as well as tumblers dotted with those firecracker popsicles), patriotic wooden signs, classic Americana-patterned vinyl tablecloths, stars-and-stripes paper plates and napkins, and even red, white, and blue candles.

And most of these items hover at around the $5, so you can go a bit wild in the patriotic aisle without making your wallet feel sad.

The candles are $5 two-wick candles scented like Early Gray, plum and patchouli, basil and neroli, and “American Dreams.” They may look patriotic from the outside, but, with scents so delicious, these candles can be enjoyed all season long!

Aldi even has their iconic little plush gnomes decked out for the holiday. At just $5 each, you can grab a bunch to hide around your house and give the kids at the family BBQ a scavenger hunt to complete.

So before you head to those bigger stores to drop hundreds on party supplies for your upcoming 4th of July party, hit Aldi first. You may find just the thing you need for under $10, which means you can spend more on burgers, dogs, and fireworks.

