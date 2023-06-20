If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Part Victorian bodice dress, part cozy nightgown, the ‘nap dress’ is the latest lady-of-leisure style staple to take TikTok, joining the ranks of the ‘coastal grandmother dress’ and the good ol’ caftan. You’d have to be sleeping to miss the nap dress trend, which is practically ubiquitous online and at all your favorite retailers. But the concept was coined by Nell Diamond, CEO of luxury leisurewear brand Hill House Home in 2019.

The nap dress was designed to suit the aesthetic of working Millennial moms who make personal style look effortlessly impeccable. Decked out in smocking, ruffles and A-line shapes, the breezy, billowy sundresses are meant to be chic enough for events, casual enough for errands and comfy enough for sleeping (hence the name). And while the original nap dresses fetch about $150 a pop, there are plenty of options online that offer all the ease and aesthetics of the high-end version at prices won’t make you break a sweat.

We found these seven great options below, each $40 or less.

A Puff-Sleeve Nap Dress That Hits at the Ankle

This long, flouncy linen dress by Target brand August Sky, with its bodice and tiers, is prairie-girl chic and perfectly matched with white or brown sandals or even gold heels.

August Sky Women’s Smocked Floral Midi Dress $34 Buy now

A Baby Blue Nap Dress with Ruffled Cap Sleeves

This Cupshe classic embodies all the most glamorous elements of the nap dress in its knee-length incarnation. A ruffled cap sleeve detail is truly what makes this Baby Blue Smocked Ruffle Dress so darn dreamy.

Cupshe Baby Blue Smocked Ruffle Dress $30.99 Buy now

An Asymmetrical Maxi Nap Dress

The original nap dress comes in many neck and sleeve styles, and the one-shoulder look is among the most visually interesting. This Knox Rose A-Line Maxi Dress embodies that whimsical elegance with the same bouncy, tiered-bodice charm you’d expect in a 24-hour style like this.

Knox Rose Sleeveless One Shoulder A-Line Maxi Dress $40 Buy now

A Checkered Nap Dress for Girls

If the nap dress style reminds you of the sun dresses of your youth, that’s because this smocked style is a classic kids’ look. So while you tap into your inner child, dress up your actual child in this picnic-chic checkered version by Cat & Jack with ruffled cap sleeves, a single ruffle and a pair of pockets.

Cat & Jack Flutter Sleeve Woven Dress $20 Buy now

An LDND (Little Black Nap Dress)

Florals, stripes and summer hues have their place, but a black nap dress injects a bit of urban sleekness into a country girl look. This halter-topped Universal Thread sundress comes in a few other colors too, including lavender.

Universal Thread Sleeveless Smocked Linen Midi Sundress $35 Buy now

A Tier-ful Mini Nap Dress

A romantic floral frock with tons of tiers and playful puff sleeves deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe, and this Smocked Off Shoulder Mini Dress is a nap dress you’ll get a lot of mileage out of — and hopefully some restorative sleep, too.

Lezmore Smocked Off Shoulder Mini Dress $36.99 Buy now

An Off-the Shoulder Demin Nap Dress for Girls

A pair o jeans just got an upgrade with this Gap Kids Smocked Denim Dress with Washwell, the perfect piece to pair with sneakers or sandals and wear both to play and party.