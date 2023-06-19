Target Is Selling the Cutest S’mores Accessory for Under $12 & Summer Dessert Has Never Been Easier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



Ah, the sweet aroma of toasted marshmallows, the irresistible combination of melted chocolate and graham crackers – nothing screams summertime like the timeless delight of making s’mores. As the sun sets and the temperatures rise, there’s no better way to embrace the season’s magic than gathering around a crackling campfire, roasting marshmallows to gooey perfection, and assembling these delectable treats. Now, Hershey’s has a genius s’mores caddy that will simplify the preparation process and keep all your ingredients at hand, so you can enjoy more time indulging in these beloved treats.

Hershey’s Deluxe S’mores Caddy offers plenty of space to store all the marshmallows, graham crackers, and Hershey’s bars you need to create delectable s’mores. With its thoughtfully designed compartments, you can easily organize your ingredients and ensure everything is within reach for a seamless s’mores-making experience. Plus, the airtight storage will preserve the freshness of your s’mores ingredients for future use. This ensures that your marshmallows stay fluffy, your chocolate remains delectably intact, and your graham crackers stay perfectly crisp, ready to be transformed into mouthwatering s’mores whenever the craving strikes.

Hershey’s Deluxe S’mores Caddy

Hershey’s.

The upper tray of the caddy securely holds Hershey’s chocolate bars and graham crackers. No more worrying about your favorite s’mores components getting crushed or broken! Keep them safe and organized, ready for the ultimate s’mores assembly. The lower compartment is dedicated to storing a full bag of marshmallows. Its spacious design ensures that you have an abundant supply of these fluffy delights at your fingertips, ready to be toasted to perfection.

The caddy features an easy-grip handle that makes carrying simple and comfortable. You can easily transport your s’mores supplies to the backyard fire pit or even on a camping trip, beach bonfire, or friend’s house. When not in use, the handle conveniently folds down for compact storage, saving space in your kitchen or pantry.

Please note that food items are not included with the caddy, allowing you to personalize your s’mores creations with your favorite Hershey’s chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows. Maybe you want dark chocolate instead of milk, or how about adding some peanuts to the mix by using a Mr. Goodbar? There are also flavored marshmallows and chocolate graham crackers to try, and why not experiment with some surprising s’more ingredients like bacon, pretzels, or chili powder?