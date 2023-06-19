Target Is Selling the Cutest Beach Towels & They’re On Sale for as Low as $4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summertime is finally here, and it’s time to hit the beach in style! As the sun-soaked days beckon us to sandy shores and sparkling waters, upgrading your beach towel game becomes a top priority. Whether you’re a sunbathing enthusiast or a family seeking comfort and functionality, Target has you covered with a fun selection of beach towels – and right now, they are on sale for unbelievably low prices.

Target’s Sun Squad line includes cool pool floats, outdoor games, coolers, outdoor dining items, toys and more, including the cutest beach towels. With fun prints and patterns, you can elevate your beachside relaxation game while also making a splash with functional and fashionable accessories. Match the color or print to your bathing suit, or just choose the design that brings a smile to your face to get your day at the beach or pool off to a positive start.

We chose three to get your feet wet on a beach towel shopping spree, so dive in and find your favorite. And at these prices — some as low as $4! — you can buy one one for every member of your family.

Rainbow Beach Towel – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

Brighten up your day on the sand with this rainbow beach towel. Made of 100% velour cotton, this lightweight beach towel has a rectangular shape and is great for sunbathing on the beach or drying off at the pool. It’s adorned with tiny rainbows scattered on a bright blue background for a bright look that’s perfect for sprawling out in your favorite outdoor setting.

Cheetah Beach Towel – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

This beach towel from Sun Squad adds a fun, fierce touch of the savannah to your beach gear. Made of 100% velour cotton with quick-drying properties, this lightweight beach towel has a rectangular shape and is great for sunbathing on the beach or drying off at the pool. It’s adorned with a cartoon illustration of a cheetah wearing sunglasses and roller blades on a soft pink background for a cute look that’s perfect for sprawling out in your favorite outdoor setting.

XL Jacquard Fish Beach Towel Navy – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

Travel to the beach for a relaxing day in the sand with this extra-large Jacquard beach towel from Sun Squad. Finished with orange and white stripes on two ends, it features a blue modern fish pattern on a navy backdrop for a playful marine-themed look. Made from 100% cotton material, this beach towel provides a soft and absorbent feel. You can stash this lightweight towel in your beach bag for lounging at the beach, or use it to wrap up in after a dip in the water.