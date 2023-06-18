Shoppers Say Their Legs Have ‘Never Felt Softer’ Thanks to This Genius Product That Lets You Shave Without Water

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since middle school, our arch nemesis has been those breakable razors from the dollar store. The expensive razors are friends told us to get. And even our partner’s razors. No matter the razor we always end up with razor bumps, dry skin, and a whole heap of problems. We’ve swapped out shave cream after shave cream, but our legs never feel as smooth and hydrated as we want — until now.

For a shockingly affordable price, you can snag the viral, best-selling shaving cream and moisture stick that everybody is raving about to get soft, smooth skin.

The Hanni Shave Pillow is a hydrating gel stick that works as both a shaving cream and body moisturizer. Both travel-friendly and Insanely moisturizing, this handy dandy tool is a must for people who are always on the go and who need an extra, easy way to practice self-care.

Made with cactus water to super-charge your skin and glycerin for a moisturized, long-lasting barrier, it’s no wonder this has become a staple in so many households! (And for those worried about the potential smell, it’s actually composed of hints of bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood)!

Per the brand, if you're using it to shave, you apply the shave pillow to the skin before your go-to razor. Then after you shave make sure to rub in the rest of the product for extra hydration!

Now, if you need more convincing, check out what customers have said! One shopper said, “I loved this! Definitely notice a closer shave and my legs have never felt softer. However, I’ve never used a shaving cream, gel, oil, etc. before so I don’t have much to compare it to! Still happy with my purchase and would def recommend.”

And another recently praised the product, saying, “this is the BEST,” adding, “omg I love this product – i hate shaving in my tiny shower so this has been a saving grace for me. I also never miss spots on my ankles or knees and it’s so much more convenient to shave without needing to take a whole shower. also it smells so good!”

