Shoppers Over 50 Swear This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Eye Serum Lessened Their Dark Circles So Much, They Rarely Use Concealer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our eyes, we have to find the perfect balance of gentle and powerful — and that fact becomes more true the older we get. Once we hit a certain age, we need to find the right product to target puffiness, wrinkles, and so much more. However, with something that powerful, it can easily climb up to the triple digits with a price tag.

But what if we told you that we found an eye serum for under $60 that shoppers over 50 swear is made from magic?

ODACITE

BA+S Eye Contour serum $55.00 Buy now

The BA+S Eye Contour serum is a nourishing, powerful skincare product that shoppers swear by for targeting a bunch of problem areas around the eyes. Not only can it help reduce puffiness and dark circles, but the vitamins in it also help with plumping and smoothing out wrinkles. Along with Vitamins A, E, and F, this natural serum contains baobab oil for reducing wrinkles and sarsaparilla for de-puffing effects.

Per the brand, you roll it under each eye from the inner corner to the outer corner both day and night.

Now along with being an award-winning product, shoppers say this is their magical secret for refreshed eyes. One shopper couldn’t believe the quick results, saying, “Just by using it once, the other morning when I wake up, I can feel the skin around my eyes are lifted and firmed. Will definitely counting using it.” Related story Shoppers Say Their Legs Have ‘Never Felt Softer’ Thanks to This Genius Product That Lets You Shave Without Water

Another shopper called it “magic in a bottle,” saying, “This is lovely as I suffer with insomnia…so needless to say the eyes show it. This works incredibly and the difference is obvious. I will use Odacite’ products forever (going on 5 years now).”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

