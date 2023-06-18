Shoppers Have ‘No More’ Hang Nails After Using Kerry Washington’s Favorite $10 Cuticle Oil

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the time of year, no matter the occasion, we want to make sure our nails are nourished and healthy. While you may be brainstorming on which product to invest in for your healthiest cuticle and nail beds, you can halt the search now because we got you.

In a previous interview with Allure, Kerry Washington revealed that her favorite nail oil is the OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil, which is only $10 on Amazon!

The OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil is a powerful and fast-acting grapeseed oil that’s perfect for healing both your nails and cuticles. Not only does it heal the areas applied, but it can replenish and strengthen the nail beds and cuticles. Need proof? Per the brand, nine out of ten women in a survey said their nails felt so much healthier after one week of use.

Along with grapeseed, this nourishing oil contains hydrating ingredients like sesame, kukui, sunflower, and cupuaçu oils. So you know these natural ingredients are the real deal!

Per the brand, you apply this on your nails and massage it into your cuticles.

Not only does Washington adore OPI, but so does Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, and Beyonce, per Page Six. And so do thousands of shoppers!

With over 15,000 reviews at 4.6 stars, this oil has been a must-have in so many nail care kits. One shopper said they have “no more hang nails” after using this oil, saying, “HANG-NAILS, NO MORE.” They added, “My Nails Are Highly, Damaged From Biting & Acrylic Nails; Before I, Retired,” saying how this one gave them amazing results.

Another shopper added, “My cuticles have never looked better!” They added, “First of all, this stuff smells SO good! The act of massaging the oil into my cuticles also pushes them back so they always look “just manicured”. I’m sure I’ll never have another hang nail as long as I use this oil. It moisturizes my nails too.”

