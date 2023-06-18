Gwyneth Paltrow’s Go-To Everyday Mascara Gives You Big, Fluffy Lashes & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality mascara goes a long way. Whether you’re going for full glam, or just enough makeup for a day of running errands, you deserve the absolute best, most-effective product out there. That’s why when we heard about Gwyneth Paltrow’s favorite go-to mascara, we had to track it down, and it’s currently available for 20 percent off its original price.

Kosas’ The Big Clean Mascara is here to elevate your makeup routine. “I mean, mascara is really where it’s at,” Paltrow said in her 2021 Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. The Shakespeare in Love Oscar-winner said Kosas’ The Big Clean Mascara is “great” and “buildable. It’s thick when you want it to be, but you can also be very subtle with it,” she said. Right now, two different options of Kosas’ The Big Clean Mascara are available — the regular size for $26, and the mini for just $13. But you can use the code SUMMER at checkout to receive 20 percent off those prices! Either way, you’ll be making a worthwhile investment in a mascara that’ll take your beauty regimen to the next level.

Image Courtesy of Kosas.

While we know Paltrow is a big fan of this mascara, we have to wonder what shoppers are saying about Kosas’ The Big Clean Mascara. Interested to know for yourself? Just read on: “I really like this formula! Have already noticed a difference in my eyelashes growing in thicker after just using this for a few weeks,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Love it. Doesn’t clump and barely transfers,” another shopper said. “This mascara gives me [luscious] lashes. It’s [volumizing], lengthening and long lasting. It doesn’t flake or smudge and lasts all day. This is my go to mascara, love to pair in with the 10 second eyeshadow,” a third shopper wrote. It’s time for you to treat yourself to a bold new mascara, and Kosas’ The Big Clean Mascara is the perfect one!

