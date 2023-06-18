Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Drugstore Foundation Is This Long-Lasting $11 One That Shoppers Call the ‘Best’ for Hiding Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any time we find out a celebrity uses a quality, affordable product, we feel like we’ve struck gold. You might think Kim Kardashian relies only on the most expensive products to achieve her red carpet-ready complexion, but you’d be wrong. We tracked down the long-lasting foundation the reality TV star made an essential part of her beauty routine, and it’s currently available for just $11 on Amazon.

Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation will take your beauty routine to the next level. Way back in 2016, Kardashian noted this foundation as one of her favorite affordable options, per Allure. And there’s a very good reason why Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation made the cut. This foundation helps you achieve a flawless look, while also enriching and nourishing your skin. The formula is also rub and sweat-proof, and lasts all day long.

This foundation sounds like it’s almost too good to be true. So what are shoppers saying about Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation? Read on to find out: One shopper called this the “Perfect foundation that helps hide the wrinkles,” in their five-star review.

“I think this is one of the best drug store brand foundations. It goes on smoothly and wears well. Will buy again,” another shopper wrote. “This foundation is awesome because it blends into my skin in a way that is flattering and you cannot see the foundation on my face. I recommend this to my friends and family,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing. If you’ve been looking for a new foundation, then consider your search over. Add Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation to your beauty routine today!

