Shoppers Saw Results ‘The Next Day’ After Using This $12 Oil Drew Barrymore Adores For Her Flawless Complexion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It might seem unreal, but an oil can actually do wonders for your skin. Seriously, just ask Drew Barrymore. The eponymous talk show host uses a Vitamin E oil to achieve her gorgeous, glowing complexion, and we tracked down this little bottle that’s available for just $12 on Amazon.

NOW Solutions Vitamin E Oil is a total game-changer when it comes to your skincare routine. Barrymore loves using this product, and discussed how “incredibly hydrating” the oil is in a July 2019 Instagram post (which you can check out below). NOW Solutions Vitamin E Oil moisturizes skin and keeps it looking healthy. All you have to do is massage a few drops into the areas of your face in need of attention and rejuvenation. You’ll see results so quickly!

Image Courtesy of Now Solutions via Amazon.

NOW Solutions Vitamin E Oil $11.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Barrymore rarely leads us astray with her beauty product recommendations. But what are shoppers saying about the NOW Solutions Vitamin E Oil? Well, just read on to find out: “I put an ample quantity on my face — waited around 10-15 mins my skin just ate it up — next day my skin [was] soft and even,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I’ve been using this oil as a nighttime face moisturizer and love the results,” another shopper said. “I love this oil so much! It’s thick and really penetrates my skin to either reduce the redness of certain scar tissue and/or to help fend off winter dryness on chronically dry parts of my body,” a third shopper said. And there you have it! If you’ve been searching for a product to moisturize your skin and even out your tone, then look no further — NOW Solutions Vitamin E Oil is the one for you.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Drugstore Foundation Is This Long-Lasting $11 One That Shoppers Call the ‘Best’ for Hiding Wrinkles