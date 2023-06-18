Jennifer Garner’s Red Carpet-Ready Skin is Thanks to This $13 CC Cream That Makes Your ‘Skin Look Smooth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wanted to have the same kind of photogenic skin the stars seem to have when they grace any and every red carpet event? You might find it hard to believe, but it’s well within reach. So many celebs use affordable products to achieve their signature glow, including Jennifer Garner. We tracked down the CC cream the actress uses for her soft skin — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $13 right now.

Garner is a huge fan of Neutrogena’s Matte CC Cream, according to InStyle, and uses it for red carpets, photo shoots, and more. There’s a very good reason why the actress and mom of three incorporates this beauty product into her routine. One small tube of this cream gives you full coverage and a flawless-looking complexion. Neutrogena’s Matte CC Cream is developed by dermatologists to help even out skin tone. This color correcting cream makeup is hypoallergenic and free from oil, fragrance, parabens, and phthalates so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin. Available in a variety of shades, you’ll find your perfect match in no time.

Image Courtesy of Neutrogena via Amazon.

Neutrogena Matte CC Cream $13.05 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re really impressed by everything this magical little cream can do. But what are shoppers saying about Neutrogena’s Matte CC Cream? Check out some of their glowing reviews: “Really liked the coverage. Made skin look smooth,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This product is amazing and worth every penny. It goes on smooth and doesn’t feel heavy. Evens out skin tone and covers dark spots with ease,” another shopper said. “This makeup probably has the best coverage of any I’ve ever used. A little goes a long way. Wears well all day,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! Revamp your beauty routine by adding Neutrogena’s Matte CC Cream to your regimen today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

