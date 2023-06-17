Jane Fonda’s Secret to Her Iconic Smile Is This $7 ‘Life-Changing’ Product With Over 44,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s Jane Fonda’s hair or her smile, we wanna know all the details of her timeless look! In a rare and previous interview with Self, the Barbarella star shared her morning routine, including the product she uses to get her healthy, bright smile. She briefly said, “There’s a cleansing toner that I spray on my face, and while that’s drying I brush my teeth using Sensodyne.”

The Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair Toothpaste is a gentle and powerful toothpaste that thousands of shoppers swear by to strengthen their sensitive teeth. Not only can it reharden your teeth, but it makes your teeth healthy, clean, and gives you a whiter smile. Along with that, it can protect you from cavities and acid erosion from acidic foods and drinks. And if you want another reason to go ahead and buy, it’s the “number one dentist-recommended brand for strengthening and protecting tooth enamel,” per the brand.

With over 44,000 reviews on Amazon alone, shoppers seriously can’t get enough of this self-care staple. One shopper called this toothpaste “life-changing,” saying, “This is great toothpaste and it’s a must for people with sensitive teeth. My teeth enamel had become horrible over the last couple months. This toothpaste has helped fix it and I can drink ice cold beverages again!”

Another Amazon shopper added, “I’ve been using Sensodyne for years. It is very effective at reducing or eliminating tooth sensitivity. I have avoided getting a cavity refilled for years now due to using this toothpaste… and it was recommended to me by my dentist.”

