Kourtney Kardashian ‘Lives’ in This Exact $2 Tank Top During Summer & Shoppers Call It the ‘Perfect’ Tank Top for Petite Women

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If something is Kardashian approved, we’re all over it — especially if it’s under $12.

In a previous post for Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh, writer Michelle Scanga revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum “lives” in this $2 tee. Scanga said in the article, “Kourt even shared the exact white tank she’s been living in this summer (she buys the XS pack so they are super fitted and cropped).”

Along with Kardashian, Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde has been seen out with the summer staple! And it can be yours too for $2 for one, making it $10 for a five-pack.

HANES.

Hanes Tank Undershirt $9.98 for a 5-pack on Amazon.com Buy now

The Hanes Tank Undershirt is a breathable cotton blend shirt that’s perfect for wearing by itself in the summer or for using as a layer in the colder months. This celeb-approved five-pack is truly the staple, simple piece that can work for anyone’s closet. With cooling wicks and a comfortable hem, it’s no wonder these shirts have become a staple for kids and adults alike (and it’s even said to be a must for petite women!)

Speaking of shoppers, over 12,000 shoppers have reviewed these simple tees (and nearly 90 percent of those shoppers adore them)! One shopper added, “This is a great fitted tank top alternative for short women. Im 5’3, my measurements are 33-27-37, and I weigh about 145 so I bought the large and it fits great! They look amazing in the summertime for a Lowkey casual look.”

And another user called these tees “perfect,” saying, “I’m as full grown as I’ll ever be. Actually I’ll probably start shrinking in a decade or so. But for now these are super fab tanks! I’m 5’2” and 102lbs, the tanks fit me perfectly all around, they fall at the perfect place, the length is ideal. They’re cheap too so when I spill turmeric on one of ‘em it’s no big whoop.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

