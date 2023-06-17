Shoppers Say This $14 ‘Miracle’ Collagen-Infused Body Mist Makes Their Skin Feel Like ‘Pure Heaven’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, the last thing you should have to worry about is dry, irritated skin. Applying the right amount of moisture to your body is essential, but finding the ideal product can be tougher than you might think. That’s why we love what shoppers are saying about one body mist that’s currently available on Amazon — and it’s only $14.

Pacifica Beauty’s Collagen Spray is here to take your skincare routine to the next level. This body mist uses vegan collagen proteins produced through a plant-based fermentation process that uses zero animal inputs while demonstrating its equivalence to animal-derived collagens through structural, biochemical, physical and biological properties. Basically, Pacifica Beauty’s Collagen Spray delivers hydration and nourishment in equal measure without any harsh ingredients.

Image Courtesy of Pacifica via Amazon.

Pacifica Beauty Collagen Spray $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

That all sounds amazing, but how effective is Pacifica Beauty’s Collagen Spray? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: “I’m a diabetic and my skin drinks this stuff in,” one shopper, who called this body mist “a miracle,” wrote in their five-star review. “A plus for me it’s a spray non-greasy just pure heaven.”

Another shopper said this body mist “Makes you silky soft!” And a third wrote, “This feels so soft and is easy to rub in and it moisturizes instantly.” Your skin deserves the absolute best, so add Pacifica Beauty’s Collagen Spray to your skincare routine today!

