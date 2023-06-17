Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand’s $9 Keratin Mask Makes Their Hair ‘So Much Longer & Fuller’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We think you should let your hair down this summer — and we mean all the way down. If you’ve been trying to find the right product to achieve the long, luscious locks you’ve been vying for, don’t worry. One brand that’s a favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow’s features a hair mask that’ll make your hair grow longer so much faster, and it’s only $9 on Amazon.

Your hair will never be the same after you use the Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask. This hair mask comes from a Gwyneth Paltrow-approved brand (she loves their conditioner). Infused with Caffeine, Ginseng, and Hydrolyzed Keratin, the Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask smooths the cuticles of your hair and promotes strength and softness. With this moisturizing, anti-breakage formula, your hair will grow longer, smoother, and softer.

Image Courtesy of Marc Anthony via Amazon.

Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

We already know what you’re thinking: can the Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask really do all that for just $9? Well, read what shoppers had to say to find out: “I’ve only used this mask once and it has already made my hair so much longer and fuller,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“My hair had been over processed and was feeling really dry and straw-like, even right after a shower! I’ve tried a lot of repair products, but this one started showing results almost immediately,” another shopper said. “To my own surprise I think this stuff is actually working! My hair finally just got past its growth ‘stuck point’ and I’m actually seeing noticeable growth. Will buy again to see if it continues to grow,” a third shopper wrote. If you’ve been looking for a product to lengthen and strengthen your hair, consider your search over. Add the Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask to your cart ASAP!

Before you go, click here to see the best products for frizzy hair: