Karlie Kloss’ Secret to Healthy Hair Is This $6 Almond Hair Mask Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle’ for Repairing ‘Extremely Damaged Hair’

If you’ve put your hair through a lot, you’re not alone. Whether it’s excessive coloring, use of heat, or just the wrong product, damaged hair can leave lasting, sometimes harmful, effects. Fortunately, there are ways to repair your hair, and we tracked down the product that’s a favorite of Karlie Kloss’ for getting her hair back to its gorgeous natural shine — and this haircare product is just $6 on Amazon.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair Damage-Erasing Balm will take your hair to the next level. According to Elle, this is one of Kloss’ must-have products, and for good reason. This hair mask doesn’t just repair damaged hair, it smooths, nourishes, and leaves hair feeling so much stronger. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair Damage-Erasing Balm features almond oil, which deeply conditions to nourish and repair up to one year’s worth of damage.

It’s hard to believe that, for just $6, L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair Damage-Erasing Balm can do so much good for your damaged hair. So what are shoppers saying about this product? Well, just read on to find out: “I have been bleaching my hair for years. This stuff is a miracle. My hair feels like silk. My hair is also very fine and this is the only treatment that has not been too heavy and greasy,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I bleached my hair twice in three days and the second day of bleaching my hair it was completely fragile to the point where I literally did not want to brush it because every time I did hair and hair would fall off and I’m talking chunks of hair. I immediately remembered about this product, because I had used it in the past and it had made wonders for me,” a second shopper, who said this product was ideal for “extremely damaged hair,” said.

“I’m hard on my hair and this product forgives me,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! If you’ve been searching for the answer to damaged, brittle hair, then add L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair Damage-Erasing Balm to your cart today!

