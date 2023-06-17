Selena Gomez Adores This $3 Shea Butter Cream That Shoppers Say Is ‘Amazing for Defeating Razor Bumps’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one downside to summer (and there are fairly few) it has to be those pesky razor bumps that show up any time we shave. Irritated skin is the worst during this season, so we’ll take all the remedies we can get to combat itchy, uncomfortable skin. Fortunately, there’s one particular shaving cream loved by Selena Gomez that shoppers simply adore for combatting those bothersome bumps — and this Amazon Best Seller is just $3.

Shaving will never be the same thanks to eos Shea Better Shaving Cream. Gomez is a big fan of eos products, especially the shaving cream, which she told Into The Gloss “is nice because it isn’t too thick.” This shaving cream features Vitamin C and Vitamin E to support healthy skin and aloe to condition and nourish thanks to a healthy dose of shea butter. You can use eos Shea Better Shaving Cream wet or dry. Not only will it make shaving easier, your skin will be left without any nicks, cuts, or bumps!

We’re kind of obsessed with the fact that a big star like Selena Gomez loves this affordable product. But what do shoppers have to say about eos Shea Better Shaving Cream? Well, just read on to find out! “Amazing product and smells heavenly! I loved the way it made my skin feel afterwords,” one shopper, who said this shaving cream is “amazing for defeating razor bumps,” wrote in their five-star review. “I usually have really bad razor bumps but this helped with it so much! Highly recommend.”

Another shopper said this shaving cream “Always keeps my legs feeling soft after shaving them.” And a third shopper wrote they “Love this stuff will always re-purchase — really helps keep smooth legs and razor bumps away!” Honestly, these testimonials were all we needed to know just how effective the eos Shea Better Shaving Cream is. Add this product to your summer skincare routine today!

