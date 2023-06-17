Zendaya’s Glowing Skin Is Thanks to this $20 Green Tea Moisturizer That Shoppers Say Has the ‘Perfect Formula’ for Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer season, we want our skin to feel and look the best it possibly can, and that all starts with a quality moisturizer. At their best, moisturizers do so much more than just hydrate your skin. They last all day long, and revitalize your skin’s natural barrier to bring out your gorgeous glow. It’s hard to find a moisturizer that does all that at an affordable price, but that’s where we come in. We tracked down the moisturizer Zendaya uses to achieve her stunning glow, and it’s available on Amazon for just $20.

Mario Badescu’s Oil Free Moisturizer is a total game-changer for your skincare routine. According to Cosmopolitan UK, via Zendaya’s official website, the Euphoria Emmy-winner loves this moisturizer for its incredible formula. Mario Badescu’s Oil Free Moisturizer is a simple, fragrance free, lightweight daily moisturizer ideal for oily and problematic skin. It’s non-clogging and super absorbent. And who wouldn’t want that in a moisturizer?

Image Courtesy of Mario Badescu via Amazon.

Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer $20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Even shoppers agree Mario Badescu’s Oil Free Moisturizer is perfect for their skin. Just read on to see what shoppers wrote in their glowing reviews. “This is my favorite moisturizer. I use it every single day and I still put sunscreen on after, but it’s the perfect formula. Not oily, moisturizing, lasting, and it also smells nice without having a strong scent. I recommended it to my friend and she also loves it,” one Sephora shopper wrote.

“Obsessed with this stuff. Skin just sucks it right up and it doesn’t feel heavy at all,” another shopper said on Amazon. “Amazing product! Never clogs my pores, and keeps my skin healthier than I’ve seen it with basically any other product,” a third shopper wrote. Your skin deserves the absolute best, so add Mario Badescu’s Oil Free Moisturizer to your cart ASAP!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Shoppers Say This $14 ‘Miracle’ Collagen-Infused Body Mist Makes Their Skin Feel Like ‘Pure Heaven’