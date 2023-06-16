Mindy Kaling & Olivia Wilde Swear By This Kosas Lip Balm That Gives You The Softest Lips — Get it 20% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If a celebrity shares their favorite beauty products, then don’t knock it until you tried it. Yes, there are countless products that celebs swear by in their routines. However, you can’t go wrong with a celeb-fave that’s affordable and approved by so many shoppers too. Take for instance, Kosas’ LipFuel Lip Balm that’s backed by stars like Mindy Kaling and Olivia Wilde, per New Beauty. And we totally get why — it’s packed with nourishing ingredient that deeply hydrate and protect for an ultra-smooth look. Plus, it’s under $15 now if you want to say goodbye to chapped lips.

Right now, Kosas is offering 20% off sitewide for its summer sale. That means, this $18 lip balm is now just $14 when you apply the promo code SUMMER at checkout. You won’t want to miss out on stocking up on a few of them too, and here’s why.

Kosas’ LipFuel Lip Balm promises to give you the softest lips ever. It’s infused with hylauronic acid to give your lips a super boost of hydration. Along with this, the product also contains skincare actives to improve your lips’ condition over time. So, keep smacking it on if you want the comfiest feel.

Kosas LipFuel Lip Balm

But if you truly want a win for your lip, try the tinted versions of the LipFuel Lip Balm. It comes in a cool pink and warm pink tones that’ll add a natural flush. However, if you like to stick to the classics, there’s a clear option too. Either way, we bet your pout will be feel and look amazing.

“I have fallen in love, found my soulmate, and am forever committed to Kosas Lip Fuel Lip Balm,” said a reviewer. “I have been using it everyday since I bought it, several times a day. […] It is instantly hydrating, and most importantly doesn’t dry out my lips! It lasts for a long time, keeping my lips soft and smooth.”

Another reviewer added, “this balm has made them smoother than ever but without that feeling like I need to reapply or they get worse.

Just swipe Kosas’ LipFuel Lip Balm on and go. We guarantee your lips won’t be able to resist snagging another one. So, head to Kosas now to take advantage of it’s sitewide sale that’s going on until this Tuesday, June 20th.

