This Amazon Storefront Has The Cutest Swim Coverups For Under $30

Shopping for the perfect beach coverup is almost harder than finding jeans that fit just right. For some reason, there’s a serious lack of cute options, and I usually end up getting so frustrated that I just throw on an old tank top and jean shorts over my swimsuit and call it a day. But as I get older, that high school coverup style no longer suits me, and I’ve been looking into better, more chic options, to say the least.

We’ve finally cracked the code for swimsuit coverups that are actually chic and affordable at the same time, and you’re going to want to book your next beach vacation ASAP after seeing these. The Ekouaer storefront on Amazon is your one-stop shop for coverups that have inclusive sizing (most styles run from size small through 3X), are machine washable and come in so many different colors so you can get the one that’s perfect for your personality.

We scoured through pages of products and picked out the best ones under $30 for you to add to your cart right now.

A Lightweight, Neutral Button-Down

This button-down is lightweight and breezy, so you won’t get too hot as you travel from the beach back to the hotel. Plus, it’s available in sizes S-3XL. One shopper wrote, “Love the fabric is so lightweight and breezy for the summer to wear as a fashion piece instead of just a bathing suit coverup. The fit was perfect for me and I want to order more!”

A Dress With Crochet Detailing

This beige shade is the perfect summer neutral, and the crochet detailing is the perfect summer design touch. It comes in 25 different shades and prints, so you can find one that really feels like you. Going on a bachelorette beach trip this summer? Grab one in white for the bride and in pink for the girls.

A Sexy Kimono

Want to feel like a beach goddess this summer instead of a sunburnt exhausted woman? (Raises hand!) Grab this slinky kimono-style coverup to feel cute and confident even when your hair is covered in sand.

A Colorful Button-Down with 3/4 Sleeves

If I’m going to wear any type of sleeve this summer, it’s definitely going to be a flowy one! This one fits the bill and pairs perfectly with an oversized sunhat and slide sandals.

A Slimming, Adjustable-Waist Dress

This bright cobalt color will have you standing out in a sea of black or white coverups. The drawstring cinched waist will give you a customized waist-slimming fit each time you wear it. Plus, it’s super flowy and easy to wear, making it ideal for chasing the kiddos around the beach.

A Chic White Tunic with Detailing

The details on this tunic coverup elevate the style and make it look way more expensive than it is. One reviewer wrote, “It looks great, and I love that the drawstring works in the middle. You can make it as loose or as tight as you want.”

A Knee-Length Sarong

Sometimes you just need a little something to tie on and keep you covered so you can grab a quick beachside cocktail or snack. This sarong is perfect for the job and comes in 33 different shades and options. Tall girls, listen up! The length is actually perfect! One reviewer said, “Love this. Perfect with my swimsuit. I like that the length is longer than others I’ve purchased.”

A Sexy Coverup with Side Slits

If you want to elevate your beach look, opt for this full-length coverup with sexy side slits. It’s chic enough to wear to dinner or lunch at the resort and works just as well for a pool day with the family.