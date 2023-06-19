Jennifer Garner’s Nail Care Routine Includes This $19 Nourishing Cream That She Always Keeps On Hand To Repair Cuticles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner cares to look and feel her best. After all, she always keeps her fans in the loop on her favorite beauty products like a hydrating coconut oil for skin to hair care products from Virtue. But in case you’re curious about other staples, we even found out the details on her nail care. Apparently, Garner can’t live without Deborah Lippmann’s The Cure, a cuticle repair cream. According to People, the actress revealed that this $25 nail treatment is a must-have at night. She loves it so much that she keeps it by her bed. And if that’s the case, this nutrient-rich cream must be worth checking out.

Cracked cuticles happen to the best of us, but luckily they’re easy to fix. They are often caused by factors like not moisturizing, cold weather, and nail biting. And if you want to truly put a stop to it, then this Garner-backed cream is exactly what you need for maintaining healthy nails.

Deborah Lippmann’s The Cure is designed to relieve dryness, while also repairing and protecting damaged cuticles. It’s packed with so many soothing ingredients like shea butter, red algae, vitamins, and more that will rejuvenate your cuticles. Even Garner claims the treatment made a noticeable difference in her nail area.

Reviewers also say that this ultra-nourishing cream works like a charm. One reviewer wrote, “I notice that my nails (fingers and toes) do see a change within the hour. They appear healthier, moisturized, and soft.”

Another added, “The best cuticle cream ever! Works immediately even on super dry cuticles It’s worth every penny!

Best of all, this cuticle repair cream is so easy to use every day. Massage the ointment onto each nail and the cuticle area throughout the day for a softer feel. Yes, it’s that easy to give yourself healthier-looking nails!

So, head to Amazon to snag Deborah Lippmann’s The Cure that’s just $25 today.

