EveryPlate Meal Delivery Is Offering a Rare Chance to Get Dinner Delivered to Your Door for Under $2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It goes without saying, but summer is a busy season. Trips to the beach, kids off from school, camps and get-togethers in full swing, whatever you have going on, we know your schedule is full. That’s why meal kits can make such a huge difference in your day. And thanks to an incredible deal from EveryPlate, you’ll be able to feed each person at your table for just $1.49 per serving.

With EveryPlate, you can choose from 26 delicious and affordable recipes that change weekly, making it a real game-changer. The process for ordering your meals is super easy. To start, pick your meal preferences (Meat and Veggie, Family Faves, Veggie, Nutrish and Delish, or Quick and Easy) and then select the box size you want to receive, which is based on the number of people and meals you want to receive per week. Add up to 22 proteins, sides, snacks, desserts, and lunch and breakfast options each week to round out your order and you’re good to — it’s that simple!

Not only that, the ease of using EveryPlate’s food delivery service and meal kits extends well beyond the ordering process.

IMAGE: EveryPlate

EveryPlate Meal Delivery $1.49 per Serving Buy now

With each EveryPlate meal you receive, cooking will be a breeze. Per the brand, meals are ready in six simple steps and around 30 minutes or less. Let be honest, cooking during busy summer evenings has never been this easy. Plus, you can customize select recipes with the option to swap proteins and sides or add a protein to a veggie dish. You’ll have as much fun selecting your meals as you do making them. And we haven’t even gotten to the best part!

Right now, EveryPlate is featuring an exclusive offer that you’ll want to take advantage of ASAP. If you sign up now, you can try EveryPlate at just $1.49/meal on your first box and 20% off the next two boxes! Meal planning isn’t always easy. But thanks to EveryPlate’s meal kits, it’ll be simple, quick and so delicious. Related story Rothy's Ultra-Comfy Meghan Markle-Loved Flats Are Majorly Discounted & So Many Styles Are Now Under $100

Before you go, check out our gallery below: