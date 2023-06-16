This Innovative New Food Subscription Service Brings the Best Japanese Snacks Right to Your Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like a mid-day snack. We like to think of them as pick-me-ups and little treats that only you get the luxury to enjoy. Now, we would never knock classics like cheese and crackers, or your favorite salty chip. But if you’ve been itching for a change, then have we got news for you. A new, innovative food service brings the best of Japanese snacks straight to your door, and for just $32.50 per month, you can get the stylish snack boxes for an entire year.

Thanks to Sakuraco, you can bring the snack culture of Japan and all its diversity, elegance, and tastiness to your home. It’s is a one-of-a-kind Japanese snack subscription box that gives you a completely authentic and immersive food experience. Per the brand, every Sakuraco snack box features 20 carefully selected artisanal snacks, Japanese tea, and kitchenware that represent the best of what Japan has to offer, as part of a deep commitment to supporting local Japanese snack makers.

Sakuraco Snack Box One-Year Subscription $32.50 per month Buy now

With these snack boxes, you won’t just get delicious treats. Sakuraco prides itself on an intentional attention to detail. So every item you receive in your snack box is a true representation of distinct flavors, textures, and ingredients that distinguish Japanese snacks. Past products featured include delectably soft mochi, a peach treat called Kibidango, and a tea featuring the delicate blend of green tea and hibiscus, infused with the sweet flavor of white peach for Cherry Blossom season. Now, doesn’t that just make your mouth water?

When you sign up for this food subscription service, you’ll receive a booklet detailing each snack box you’ll receive throughout the year. Think of it as a way to look forward to each new Sakuraco snack box. For $32.50 a month for one year, you’ll be delighted with the treats and trinkets you receive. This offer is so much more than just a food subscription — it’s an opportunity to expand your horizons, palate, and engage with the culture of Japan.