If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
It calls to mind wine spritzers on a Nantucket patio or the smell of sea breeze during a carefree boardwalk stroll. It’s the coastal grandmother trend, and there’s no better example of it than Target’s Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress. Better known as the TikTok-famous ‘coastal grandmother dress,’ it’s a viral sensation in blue-and-white stripes and available in several other colors that evoke seaside scenes, like ice cream-inspired pink and green and a pale yellow that’s like sunshine and lemonade. And it’s just $35.
“Look how light and flowy that material is,” said one excited TikToker about the shirtdress’ linen-blend fabric that can be machine washed and tumble-dried, adding “you do not need to steam it. You can be a lazy girl.”
Another TikToker debuted her Universal Thread shirtdress and announced, “I’m in my grandmother era,” adding, “I’ll be wearing it all summer. Also, the dress has pockets so…it’s a dream.”
Want to better understand how to dress like a coastal grandmother? Let’s take an easy, breezy look at just what makes this Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress so dreamy. Much like caftans, which made a splash a couple of years ago, the relaxed silhouette evokes women of a certain age, ladies who lunch, and their lives of idyllic leisure.
Nautical Blue and White Stripes
Combined with a nautical blue-and-white striped pattern, this shirtdress leads the charge on coastal grandmother perfection. If you’re going for the classic coastal grandmother look, this is it — but this baby in heavy rotation this summer and get yourself a beach club membership while you’re at it.
Green Like Mint Chocolate Chip
But the Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress comes in more coastal colorways, a favorite of which is this green version that “gives mint chocolate chip ice cream, according to our TikToker. Hmm…we’re also getting key lime pie.
Pink Like a Tropical Sunset
The dress is hard to pass up in this raspberry gelato pink that’s also very early Malibu sunset. Accessorize it with a belt — “a belt fixes everything,” as our TikToker says — and some strappy sandals. A straw sunhat? Why not? Throw in some Jackie O. glasses!
Yellow Like Limoncello
We’re also smitten with this shirtdress in yellow, which is a kind of pastel that reminds us of lemon meringue pie or daffodils. Or that coastal Cape Cod sunshine.
Shop the Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress in all its laid-back glory at Target for just $35 a pop. You may be a long way from retirement, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your style cues from coastal grandmas who’ve earned their (blue and white) stripes.
