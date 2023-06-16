Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

The TikTok-Famous ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Dress Is the Mother of All Summer Trends — and Just $35 (Nana Would Approve)

Kristine Solomon
coastal grandmother dress
Target

It calls to mind wine spritzers on a Nantucket patio or the smell of sea breeze during a carefree boardwalk stroll. It’s the coastal grandmother trend, and there’s no better example of it than Target’s Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress. Better known as the TikTok-famous ‘coastal grandmother dress,’ it’s a viral sensation in blue-and-white stripes and available in several other colors that evoke seaside scenes, like ice cream-inspired pink and green and a pale yellow that’s like sunshine and lemonade. And it’s just $35.

“Look how light and flowy that material is,” said one excited TikToker about the shirtdress’ linen-blend fabric that can be machine washed and tumble-dried, adding “you do not need to steam it. You can be a lazy girl.”

@foxandluxe

Do not go to target unless you wanna get the cutest coastal grandmother dress for this summer 🌊🦋🤍 #midsize #midsizedresses #coastalgrandmother #coastalgrandmotherfashion #vacationdressinspo

♬ original sound – Midsize Style

Another TikToker debuted her Universal Thread shirtdress and announced, “I’m in my grandmother era,” adding, “I’ll be wearing it all summer. Also, the dress has pockets so…it’s a dream.”

@haleynmaddux

I’m in my grandma era. #fyp #ootd #fitcheck #workfitcheck #getreadywithme #sundressseason #coastalgrandmother #coastalcowgirl #target #targetfinds #targetmusthaves #forthegirlsandgays

♬ original sound – Haley Nicole

Want to better understand how to dress like a coastal grandmother? Let’s take an easy, breezy look at just what makes this Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress so dreamy. Much like caftans, which made a splash a couple of years ago, the relaxed silhouette evokes women of a certain age, ladies who lunch, and their lives of idyllic leisure.

Nautical Blue and White Stripes

Target

Combined with a nautical blue-and-white striped pattern, this shirtdress leads the charge on coastal grandmother perfection. If you’re going for the classic coastal grandmother look, this is it — but this baby in heavy rotation this summer and get yourself a beach club membership while you’re at it.

Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress $35

Green Like Mint Chocolate Chip

Target

But the Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress comes in more coastal colorways, a favorite of which is this green version that “gives mint chocolate chip ice cream, according to our TikToker. Hmm…we’re also getting key lime pie.

Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress $35

Pink Like a Tropical Sunset

Target

The dress is hard to pass up in this raspberry gelato pink that’s also very early Malibu sunset. Accessorize it with a belt — “a belt fixes everything,” as our TikToker says — and some strappy sandals. A straw sunhat? Why not? Throw in some Jackie O. glasses!

Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress $35

Yellow Like Limoncello

Target

We’re also smitten with this shirtdress in yellow, which is a kind of pastel that reminds us of lemon meringue pie or daffodils. Or that coastal Cape Cod sunshine. 

Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress $35

Shop the Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress in all its laid-back glory at Target for just $35 a pop. You may be a long way from retirement, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your style cues from coastal grandmas who’ve earned their (blue and white) stripes.

