It calls to mind wine spritzers on a Nantucket patio or the smell of sea breeze during a carefree boardwalk stroll. It’s the coastal grandmother trend, and there’s no better example of it than Target’s Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress. Better known as the TikTok-famous ‘coastal grandmother dress,’ it’s a viral sensation in blue-and-white stripes and available in several other colors that evoke seaside scenes, like ice cream-inspired pink and green and a pale yellow that’s like sunshine and lemonade. And it’s just $35.

“Look how light and flowy that material is,” said one excited TikToker about the shirtdress’ linen-blend fabric that can be machine washed and tumble-dried, adding “you do not need to steam it. You can be a lazy girl.”

Another TikToker debuted her Universal Thread shirtdress and announced, “I’m in my grandmother era,” adding, “I’ll be wearing it all summer. Also, the dress has pockets so…it’s a dream.”

Want to better understand how to dress like a coastal grandmother? Let’s take an easy, breezy look at just what makes this Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress so dreamy. Much like caftans, which made a splash a couple of years ago, the relaxed silhouette evokes women of a certain age, ladies who lunch, and their lives of idyllic leisure.

Nautical Blue and White Stripes

Combined with a nautical blue-and-white striped pattern, this shirtdress leads the charge on coastal grandmother perfection. If you’re going for the classic coastal grandmother look, this is it — but this baby in heavy rotation this summer and get yourself a beach club membership while you’re at it.

Green Like Mint Chocolate Chip

But the Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress comes in more coastal colorways, a favorite of which is this green version that “gives mint chocolate chip ice cream, according to our TikToker. Hmm…we’re also getting key lime pie. Related story Target Made It Easier Than Ever to Support Black-Owned Brands — Here Are Favorites

Pink Like a Tropical Sunset

The dress is hard to pass up in this raspberry gelato pink that’s also very early Malibu sunset. Accessorize it with a belt — “a belt fixes everything,” as our TikToker says — and some strappy sandals. A straw sunhat? Why not? Throw in some Jackie O. glasses!

Yellow Like Limoncello

We’re also smitten with this shirtdress in yellow, which is a kind of pastel that reminds us of lemon meringue pie or daffodils. Or that coastal Cape Cod sunshine.

Shop the Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirtdress in all its laid-back glory at Target for just $35 a pop. You may be a long way from retirement, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your style cues from coastal grandmas who’ve earned their (blue and white) stripes.