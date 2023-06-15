The TikTok-Loved Water Balm Made for People Who ‘Hate Lotion’ Is Finally Back in Stock After Selling Out 4 Times

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who hates lotion, you’re definitely not alone. While applying lotion is part of my daily beauty ritual, I’m not exactly the biggest fan of how sticky it can sometimes make your skin feel. Some lotions are just too thick, while others can leave your skin feeling greasy and kind of gross. Fortunately, TikTok found a hydrating product made for people who don’t love lotion. It became so popular, it sold out four times! The good news is, it’s finally back in stock just in time for summer.

Hanni, a clean beauty brand that makes “bodycare hacks for lazy people,” has a Water Balm that’s so hydrating, it was made to replace lotion. It’s described by the brand as a “weightless mist” that’s “light as water on your skin and leaves zero residue behind.” It’s made with ingredients for hydrating “thirsty skin” such as aloe leaf extract, red algae extract, glycerin, and low-molecular weight hyaluronic acid. Since it is a spray, you don’t have to deal with having lotion all over your hands or on your clothes and bedsheets. It’s mess-free, saves you time, and even gives your skin a nice glow. It also has a subtle fragrance of sparkling palmarosa and pink pepper, which one shopper says smells like a “Mediterranean vacation.”

I tried the Hanni Water Balm myself and I adore the scent. It’s super fresh and perfect for after you shower. While it has become part of my post-shower routine, I find myself reaching for it when I’m in a rush and don’t have the time to wait for lotion to settle in. It really works just as good, and even better, than some of my go-to lotions. But one thing I really love is the glass bottle. It has a nice weight to it and just looks so classy sitting on top of my bathroom counter along with my other faves.

There are so many reasons why shoppers just can’t get enough. According to one, Hanni’s Water Balm is a “lazy gal’s dream.” They wrote, “Obsessed with this product, especially because I’m almost always too rushed to put on lotion. Love that I can put it on and get dressed right away. Putting this on subscription now.”

Another reviewer wasn’t too sure how long a hydrating body mist could actually last, but quickly turned into a believer. “At first I was skeptical at how watery it feels, then my skin stayed hydrated for like hours,” they wrote. It was amazing how lightweight it was, yet so moisturizing. Not to mention the ease of application. No rubbing, no sticky hands, no waiting for products to absorb before touching anything. This is for sure replacing all of my lotion/cream products for body. Would be nice if they have a travel size, however. I want to take this with me everywhere!”

Not only is it easy to use and long-lasting, it actually works as a replacement to lotion. As one shopper said, “I have dry, flakey skin on my arms and legs from Accutane. After using this just once a day for a few days, I no longer see flakes and my skin feels so nice! The scent is to die for and I have a feeling this bottle will last me a while.”

Another reviewer loved the way it made their skin look. They wrote, “The Hanni Water Balm absorbs immediately into your skin with the smell of a mediterranean vacation. One spritz is all my dry skin needs to become dewy moisturized. It’s the best $34 you’ll spend on your body!”

If you want to see what all the hype is about for yourself, be sure to snag one on Hanni’s website today. Again, the Water Balm sold out four times before this latest restock. There’s a good chance it’ll sell out once again. Don’t wait!

