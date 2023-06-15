Shoppers Over 50 Swear Their Hands ‘Look 10 Years Younger’ Thanks to This Skin-Transforming Multipurpose Balm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The skin on our hands can be incredibly thin and fragile and is often one of the first areas on our body to show signs of aging. If you want to keep your hands looking and feeling youthful, a good moisturizer can help. While there’s no shortage of products out there promising to turn dry or mature skin soft and supple, we found a skin-transforming balm that’s pretty much a do-it-all for your skin’s needs.

The Odacité Le Blue Balm is described as “a deeply regenerative multipurpose balm that envelops the skin in magical, soothing moisture to nourish and calm mature, dry, inflamed, or fragile skin.” It can be applied to any part of the body that needs a little love and the brand’s Repair Complex, which is a synergistic combination of squalane, shea butter, and omega-rich jojoba and almond oils, saturates the skin and helps restore your skin’s barrier. Additionally, Le Blue Balm’s Soothe Complex — a combo of German chamomile, turmeric, and triterpenes from shea butter — work to keep the skin soft and irritation-free.

Whether you need a hand cream, a lip balm, an irritation soother, or even a makeup remover, this balm is it and more. Plus, how can you not love the pretty cool blue color of the product?

Given how much the Le Blue Balm can do, it’s no surprise to see that it has so many positive reviews. Shoppers over 50, in particular, have seen a huge difference in their skin since they started using the balm. As one five-star reviewer wrote, “I don’t know exactly what’s going on here, but I’ve been using this for two weeks, and have gotten numerous compliments on my appearance since. This blue balm is literally the only thing I’ve done differently in my face routine so it MUST be this night moisturizer … I use it on my hands and upper chest, too. Kinda a little miracle in a jar.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This balm is amazing. I use it on my face, the back of my hands, and on my arms. It’s winter season where I am and the back of my hands have been so dry. I put this on and suddenly my hands look 10 years younger. I really like the product and will buy again.”

And you can save big on your first jar of Le Blue Balm if you're curious to see the results up close and personal. Odacité is hosting a birthday sale right now, so you can save 14 percent when you use the code ODACITE14 at checkout.

