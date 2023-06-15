Angelina Jolie’s Secret to Radiant Skin Is This ‘Wonderfully Refreshing’ French Drugstore Find – Get It on Sale for $7

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Angelina Jolie has always had a glow about her. Although she’s about as A-list as it gets, the secret to her radiant skin isn’t some thousand-dollar weekly treatment — it’s actually a drugstore product. Jolie’s makeup artist swears by the Thermal Spring Water from the French drugstore brand Avène and she uses it in an interesting way to achieve a flawless makeup finish.

The Avène Thermal Spring Water is a calming water spray that is clinically proven to soften and soothe sensitive skin. Because of its unique mineral composition, the spray does not dry skin out but rather restores a healthy balance to your skin thanks to its neutral pH levels.

You can use it as often as you’d like. Just spray an even layer on your skin and allow it to sit for about two or three minutes before patting it dry.

Or … you can do as Jolie’s makeup artist does and apply the Thermal Spring Water to a makeup sponge to help blend your concealer. This will give you that Jolie radiance and make your makeup look like it’s just your skin.

And Jolie isn’t the only celeb who sings the praises of Avène’s Thermal Spring Water. Gwyneth Paltrow, Rita Ora, Irina Shayk, and Hailey Bieber also swear by the stuff. With so many beauty titans on board, you know this facial spray has to be good.

Right now, when you purchase from Avène's website, you can save 30 percent on a single product during the brand's flash sale. That means you can pick up your first bottle for as low as $7. All you have to do is enter the code REFRESH at checkout to receive your discount. While the brand does have sales throughout the year, we've never seen a discount this good!

So get that Angelina Jolie glow just in time for summer by grabbing Avène’s Thermal Spring Water and you’ll feel like an A-lister (without having to spend an A-lister amount of money!).

