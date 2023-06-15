If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every summer, we can always count on countless sales happening from clothing and beauty to cookware. And if you’re like us, we want to take advantage of as many of those sales as possible. Maybe, you’re getting geared up for incredible Amazon Prime Day deals in July or the beauty markdowns at a ton of celeb-loved beauty brands like ILIA or Kosas. But if you want to update your summer closet, then you’ll want to check out Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale that just started today.

The apparel brand kicked off one of its biggest sales of the year with up to 60% off on luxe handbags, comfy sandals, vacation-ready dresses, and more. Looking for a new pair of chic sunglasses or a silk headscarf? If that’s the case, this sale has you covered on so many accessories too.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss the Semi-Annual Sale as Tory Burch is offering an extra 25% off items already on sale. With a discount that good, pieces are already starting to sell out. That’s right, high-end fashion that’s discounted waits for no one.

So, what’s worth shopping right now? Take a look below at a few stylish options that are massively discounted. We guarantee that you’ll want to treat yourself to almost everything!

Eleanor Espadrille — $122, originally $258

If there's anything I want from Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale, it's this classy pair of shoes. No doubt, espadrilles are a summer staple. That's why, the Eleanor Espadrilles will become your new faves. The classic flats feel lightweight and comfy for all-day wear. Plus, they're a whopping 57% off right now. Sizes are going fast, so you'll want to act quick. Don't worry though, there are other pretty espadrille styles on sale like this cute option with a ribbon accent or this lovely wedge.

Small Ever-Ready Zip Tote — $149.25, originally $248

Add a pop of color to your handbag collection. Tory Burch’s Small Ever-Ready Zip Tote is extra spacious and extra cute for every day. What more can you ask for in a purse?

Kira Rectangular Sunglasses — $105, originally $201

Treat yourself to a new pair of high-quality sunglasses during Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale. Tory Burch’s Kira Rectangular Sunglasses are perfect for a woman who never wants to go unnoticed. They’re a bold and glamorous pair that you have to wear this summer.

Polo Dress — $247, originally $329

ICYMI, tennis outfits are trending in fashion now. So, give your wardrobe a preppy feel with Tory Burch’s Polo Dress. You’ll be serving looks on and off the courts.

