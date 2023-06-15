These ‘Soft & Fluffy’ Bath Towels From the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s Are on Sale for Just $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than wrapping yourself up in a soft, fluffy bath towel when you step out of the tub or shower. If your towels are feeling scratchy and thin, then it may be time for a little upgrade. Luckily, you can stock up on brand new towels without breaking the bank. Martha Stewart Collection bath towels are marked down to an unbelievable $8 at Macy’s right now, and if you don’t take advantage, you’ll definitely miss out!

The Martha Stewart Collection Spa Towels are made with 100% environmentally-friendly cotton and are available in 10 different colors, including pink, mossy green, blue, and tan. They’re a luxurious 30-inch by 54-inch size and are ultra-absorbent so you won’t be walking around damp for longer than you have to.

Normally priced at $20 each, you can snag these bath towels at Macy’s for just $8. That’s 60% off the original price. Excuse us while we go snag a few for ourselves!

Image: Martha Stewart Collection Martha Stewart Collection

Martha Stewart Collection Spa 100% Cotton Bath Towel $8 Buy now

Not only are they such a great deal, the Martha Stewart Collection Spa Towels have a large following as well. “I absolutely love these towels,” one five-star reviewer wrote on the Macy’s website. “I purchased four hand towels in white and was so pleased that I bought four more bath towels in this lovely light silver gray. These towels are soft to the touch, very absorbent, and thick without feeling heavy. They also launder beautifully. I got them on sale and the price was just right!”

Another reviewer added, “I don’t give reviews on anything I purchase but I felt compelled to do so with these towels. They are the best towels I have ever purchased. I was worried about the lint so I washed them separately and had no problem whatsoever with lint. They are the very best softest absorbent towels I have ever purchased. Hopefully, if and when I need towels again I will for sure purchase these again.”

Treat yourself to a “Spa” day and pick up a few of these soft and fluffy towels while they’re deeply discounted. According to Macy’s, the sale price is a limited-time discount only, so be sure to snag this while you still can. And while you’re there, check out the rest of the Martha Stewart Collection items that are on sale at Macy’s. Related story Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: