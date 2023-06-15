If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your cat has been a fan of the Potaroma flopping fish cat toy for a while and you’re looking to try something new, then the same brand has come out with something your cat is sure to love. This time around, the interactive toy is a little plush sandpiper that flaps its wings and chirps — it’s going to drive your cat wild!

The Potaroma Flapping Sandpiper features touch activation, meaning it turns on any time your cat paws at it. It has three different flapping modes and is totally bite-resistant. You can even wash the plush exterior if the sandpiper gets a bit dingy after playtime. This toy is also USB-chargeable, so no batteries are required.

Not only that, you can even hang the sandpiper from your cat wand to play along with your cat.

“I have two indoor feral cats that love this chirping, wing-flapping bird,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I like how it is easily charged, comes with a charger and catnip you can put inside under the bird … Only regret I had buying this is that my cats would sometimes play with it all night! Chirping noises keep us up all night, lol! [But] my sleep-deprived brain kicked in and solved that problem by hiding the bird before bedtime.”

Another cat parent added, “Perfect for indoor cats. He needed something to quell his boredom and burn off energy and this toy has by far exceeded my expectations. Thank you!”

“My two cats absolutely it!!!” another person wrote. “They were carrying it away before I had even checked to see how to turn it on. We’ll see how long it lasts as they aggressively play with it.”

Normally, the Potaroma Flapping Sandpiper is priced at $18, but you can snag it right now for just $15. It’s the perfect pair to your flopping fish and will keep your cat going crazy for hours on end.

