If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No one likes carrying an overpacked beach bag to the beach and back. And most of the time, it’s overpacked only because you’ve been forced to stuff your fluffy beach towel in there. But your towel doesn’t need to be massive in order for it to work. Those who have made the switch to Turkish beach towels, like the ones from Ephesus Towels on Amazon, have seen the lightweight light and are never going back.

The 100% cotton towels from Ephesus Towels are incredibly soft, ultra absorbent and take up as much space in your bag as a rolled-up t-shirt. And because they’re so lightweight, they only take a few minutes to dry, meaning the inside of your beach bag won’t get soggy and musty. Therefore, they make an excellent travel-friendly towel option.

As if those features weren’t incredible enough, the tight-woven herringbone weave won’t pick up as much sand as traditional terry towels.

Image: Ephesus Towels

Ephesus Towels Turkish Beach Towel $14 Buy now

Available in a wide array of fun colors, the Ephesus Towels beach towels are making waves on Amazon. “I bought this towel to use as a little beach blanket, and it was great,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Beautiful color, the fabric is soft, and it was better quality than I was expecting. It got a ton of compliments at the beach.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I love these Turkish towels. They dry super fast. They’re big, and make a great picnic blanket or even a hostel sheet in a pinch. And they’re super absorbent. I often use mine as a bath towel. They do feel fairly rough when they’re brand new, but soften considerably with use and washing.”

“Bought for my daughter for camp because they pack small, dry quick, they are beautiful and a great price,” someone else added. “I ended up getting more after the first two.”

Related story Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More

Normally, these towels go for $40 each, but you can grab one right now for just over $14. Pick one up for your beach, gym, or camping bag and see what the Turkish towel hype is all about.