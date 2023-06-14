Hollywood’s Fave Skin Tint, a Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Lip Oil, & More Clean Beauty Faves From ILIA Are 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every beauty lover knows that there’s no such thing as too many beauty products. Whether it’s makeup, skincare, or hair care, there’s always room to add new products to your collection. If there’s not, us beauty enthusiasts will make room. But if you’re someone who likes a more minimalist makeup look, you’re in luck. Clean beauty brand ILIA has so many fan-favorite products on sale from now until Sunday, June 18. The brand rarely ever goes on sale, so you really don’t want to miss your chance to score 20% off. We guarantee you’ll want to stock up on ILIA’s beauty ASAP.

Wondering what’s worth shopping? ILIA has so many celeb-approved and award-winning beauty that you are bound to fall in love with. For instance, Gwyneth Paltrow loves this lip oil that softens and adds a pop of color to your lips. Pamela Anderson is a known fan of the brand’s serum-infused concealer, which hides blemishes and improves skin over time. Other celebs like Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson, and Cindy Crawford are major fans of the brand as well.

If you’re convinced that ILIA beauty is a must-try, then check out a few products below to shop during the Friends & Family Sale. Don’t forget to use the promo code THEBIGONE to score a discount on so many new favorites.

Super Serum Skin Tint

Celebrities like Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Bethenny Frankel, and more swear by the Super Serum Skin Tint. It’s a skincare-makeup hybrid that delivers light coverage, hydrates, and offers sun protection. Best of all, it comes in so many inclusive shades.

No doubt, it's a game-changer in your beauty collection. I've tested this best-selling skin tint as well, and it's the one product I wear every day.

Limitless Lash Mascara

Give your eyelashes a major lift with the Limitless Lash Mascara from ILIA. For just $28, this Olivia Wilde-backed product lengthens, lifts, and adds volume.

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

The Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil is an absolute treat for your lips. It intensely hydrates and plumps, while leaving your lips soft. No wonder why Gwyneth Paltrow swears by this flattering lip gloss.

Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

This gentle, retinol-like eye cream is always running out of stock, for good reason. Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream brightens, hydrates, smooths, and depuffs your undereye area. In short, it’s everything you need to wake up your tired-looking eyes. So, don’t wait to snag this eye cream while it’s marked down.

