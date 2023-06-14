If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it’s 90 degrees outside, the last thing you want to have on your face is a heavy layer of makeup. At the same time, there are going to be some days when you want a little something on just to feel a little more confident. While tinted moisturizers or BB creams make great alternatives to foundation, especially during the summer, some can be too greasy, too drying, too watery or not have the exact shade you need to look natural. Fortunately, we found a face product that’s just right and provides your skin with the must-needed protection it needs for the season.

Clean beauty brand Odacité has their SPF 50 Tinted Mineral Drops that “performs like skincare, protects like sun care, and perfects with natural, complexion-correcting coverage.” Basically, you’re getting three products in one, which is amazing if you’re someone who loves a more minimalist approach to your beauty routine. According to the brand, the product was made to help with uneven skin tone, dark spots, dullness, redness, and signs of aging caused by the sun. Not only will it protect and cover problem areas, it’ll also give you an enviable “lit-from-wthin Golden Hour glow.” And who doesn’t love that?

The tinted mineral drops come in five shades, which may not seem like a lot. However, their unique Flex-Perfecting formula allows the shades to adapt to your skin tone. That’s something we can probably all appreciate during this time of the year when you’re spending a lot more time outdoors.

Shoppers who’ve tried Odacité’s Tinted Mineral Drops say it truly is a great alternative to your regular foundation. As one reviewer over 65 wrote, “I bought this a week ago and have worn it everyday since. I love the lightness and sheerness of the product. It evens out my skin without looking like I am wearing a lot of makeup. The SPF is a bonus.”

Another shopper loved how good their skin looked after applying the product. They wrote, “I have never written a review for any product I have purchased over the years, but after receiving and using these Tinted Mineral Drops, I had to report my thoughts. This is hands down the absolute best sunscreen I have ever used…and I have used a lot! It goes on smoothly and has the most beautiful finish. No need for foundation either as it provides some coverage but yet looks like your skin but better. Don’t hesitate. You won’t regret it!”

If you’re someone who doesn’t have a ton of time in the morning to get ready, this tinted sunscreen may be just the thing you need in your routine. As one shopper wrote, “I purchased the tinted SPF because as a mother of two under two, I don’t have enough time every day to apply full makeup and to worry about my skin being protected from the sun. I have never seen an SPF that did such an amazing job in covering up my red spots and acting as a full cover up. I spent a whole day in the pool with my kids and my SPF stayed on from 8 a.m. to evening time. This just simplified my life, I am beyond impressed by this product. I recommend it to anyone who wants to look amazing without putting much effort to your face daily.” Related story Hollywood’s Fave Skin Tint, a Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Lip Oil, & More Clean Beauty Faves From ILIA Are 20% Off

