You Can Currently Get 50% Off Factor 75 Meals & Dinner Has Never Been Easier (or More Affordable!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all crave healthy, made-from-scratch meals, but let’s face it: between the hustle and bustle of our busy lives, grocery shopping, prepping, and cooking can be a real pain. That’s where meal delivery services come to the rescue, but sometimes they can put a dent in our wallets. But guess what? Factor 75 has got you covered with an awesome deal that lets you try their mouthwatering meals at a massive discount.

Right now Factor 75 wants you to enjoy 50% off your first box and 20% off the next four boxes of its healthy living meal delivery service, so you can get fresh, ready-prepared meals delivered right to your door. Factor lets you customize your meals each week, as well as choose the number you want to receive. Your meals will stay fresh for a full 7 days in the fridge until your next delivery arrives, and there is an ‘Enjoy By’ date printed on each of the meal sleeves.

Options range from just four Factor meals per week to 18 meals per week, and because you’re choosing individually prepared meals, as opposed to one meal to cook for your whole family, you can curate your box to meet everyone’s preferences. Factor has Keto, vegan, vegetarian, and calorie-smart meal options, and you can purchase add-ons like desserts, juices, smoothies, and extra proteins. Plus, its team of dietitians is available for consultations to help you meet your nutrition goals. Each subscription even comes with a free 20-minute coaching session with one of its registered dietitians.

Factor 75 Meal Delivery Service

Factor.

Our own Executive Editor Erika Janes tried Factor 75 for her family last year, and she was impressed, finding the meals fast and easy, as well as delicious.

“Without exception, they were tasty and satisfying — and even got the stamp of approval from my 10-year-old,” she said. “Before all of our trial meals were even finished, my husband asked if I’d ordered more.”

One of Factor’s online reviews also had high praise: “Factor has been so helpful in keeping me eating balanced meals rather than processed junk,” Jennifer wrote in her five-star review. “After a long day at work I was so tempted to hit the drive-thru but I said….wait! My dinner will take 2 minutes to cook!!! And I gladly went home and felt good about my choices.” Related story Hollywood’s Fave Skin Tint, a Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Lip Oil, & More Clean Beauty Faves From ILIA Are 20% Off

That. Sounds. Amazing. Who doesn’t dream of a personal chef who will shop, prep, and cook healthy meals for you, so you can take one more thing off your plate (pun intended)? Our lives are busy enough, we deserve some help. With 50% off the first box and 20% off the next four boxes, now is the perfect time to try Factor 75. Let us know how it works for you!