Drew Barrymore Swears Her Pores Are ‘Visibly Gone’ Thanks to This $18 Face Mask That ‘Literally’ Blew Her Away

Drew Barrymore is all about spilling her favorite beauty products. And if you’re like us, we love to keep all of her must-try products on our radar. In case you don’t know, there’s a $18 face mask that left her extremely impressed. The actress revealed on the Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 that Mario Badescu’s Dry Mask “literally blew [her] away.” If that’s the case, we guarantee that this face mask will become your new favorite too especially if you have acne-prone skin.

When it comes to Barrymore’s skin, she loves skincare that clears and tightens her skin. And that’s exactly what Mario Badescu’s Drying Mask does. It promises to get rid of acne flare-ups by drying existing pimples for a smoother look. However, for Barrymore, she loved how this gentle formula totally shrunk her pores.

“One of the reasons that I love it is that I have visible pores,” she said, “[The face mask] has got sulfur and zinc oxide and it gets to work on that surface. It pulls impurities from your skin, and it’s got calamine and cucumber, so it feels very soothing. But I’m telling you, my pores were visibly gone.”

Mario Badescu Drying Mask

Courtesy of Mario Badescu.

And she’s not wrong — the Drying Mask removes all the dirt, oil, and product buildup in your skin for a clearer complexion. Along with this, features ingredients like cucumber that tightens and calamine that soothes the skin.

One reviewer wrote, “I was STUNNED. I actually looked in the mirror and said WOW. My skin tone looks bright and even and it feels so good!!!!! My pores are noticeably smaller and just wow, it’s worth every dollar!”

So, take care of your problem skin with Mario Badescu’s Drying Mask that will calm your breakouts and even texture. Head to Mario Badescu, Amazon, Ulta, or Sephora to try this Drew Barrymore-approved mask. But if you want to snag it for less, check out Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option that lets you save on repeated deliveries.

